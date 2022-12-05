Get your good Aussie vibes in the heart of Orchard Road

Catching a vibe in Australia can mean many things: A sunset boardwalk stroll along Bondi Beach in Sydney, exploring the coral gardens of the Great Barrier Reef, or floating above Canberra’s Parliament House in a hot air balloon.

It can also mean escaping to the trendy Vibe Hotels for a night or two. A familiar hospitality brand Down Under from Perth to Sydney, Vibe Hotels is recognised for its distinctive personality, dynamic design and effervescent hospitality.

Now, you can experience the chain’s one-of-a-kind vibes in the heart of Orchard Road, with its first hotel opening out of its home country – Vibe Hotel Singapore Orchard. Dip into laid-back Australian culture and get a feel for outdoorsy living.