Getting back your glow post-pregnancy, with the help of professionals

Hormonal changes and iron deficiencies caused by pregnancy are two leading reasons behind the excessive hair fall some women experience after labour, said Dr Jason Lau, resident doctor at illumia Medical i12.

Sister brand Papilla Haircare offers a proprietary scalp care solution, the Scalpelectroporation (S.E.P) Activator Treatment, targeted at tackling hair loss.

The treatment’s star component is a stem cell solution packed with “scalp-loving ingredients, including amino acids and growth factors”, shared Mr Allan Tang, head of operations and education at Papillia Haircare. He added that the solution includes PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), an extract that repairs the hair follicle at a cellular level, encouraging hair regeneration and growth.

The solution is delivered to the scalp using non-invasive pulsed energy technology. “This technology is FDA-approved and up to 17 times more effective than topical application,” said Mr Tang.

For optimal results, Mr Tang advises using shampoos and conditioners that promote hair growth, and incorporating a regular scalp exfoliation routine to remove sebum and product build-up. “Be gentle when washing and combing your tresses,” he added. “Avoid hairstyles such as tight ponytails and braids as these can add more stress to your scalp.”

