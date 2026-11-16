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The gift of time: Four Tudor watches for the festive season
From travel-ready functionality to distinctive designs, these watches offer something for frequent travellers, design enthusiasts and watch collectors alike.
With the festive season just around the corner, there are flights to catch, family to see, celebrations that run late and reunions that never last long enough. Amid the festivities comes the familiar question of what to give the people who matter to us.
For those who appreciate craftsmanship, a watch can be a personal gift, especially when its design or function reflects the interests and habits of the person receiving it.
Whether it is a loved one’s first luxury watch or a gift for a seasoned collector, these four Tudor models offer different combinations of design, functionality and craftsmanship.
A DIVE WATCH WITH A FESTIVE HUE
With its rich burgundy bezel and vintage-inspired design, the Black Bay 58 brings a festive touch to Tudor’s diving heritage.
The Black Bay 58 takes its name from 1958, when Tudor introduced Reference 7924. Nicknamed the Big Crown, it was the brand’s first dive watch waterproof to 200m. Today’s 39mm case retains the proportions associated with that era.
Familiar Black Bay details include a matt domed dial with gilt accents, white Snowflake hands and subtly curved bezel numerals that follow the outline of the outer ring. The watch also features an impressive 65-hour power reserve.
The Black Bay 58 “Burgundy” is a choice for someone drawn to Tudor’s dive-watch heritage who also appreciates a less conventional colour.
A WATCH FOR FREQUENT TRAVELLERS
The burgundy palette carries through to the Black Bay 58 GMT, which builds on the Black Bay design with a practical function for frequent travellers.
From journeys home to long-awaited holidays, travelling across time zones often means keeping track of the time back home. The GMT function allows the wearer to track a second time zone at a glance.
The 39mm case has a thinner profile than the 41mm Black Bay GMT, while the bidirectional 24-hour bezel combines burgundy, black and gilt accents.
Inside is the GMT Manufacture Calibre MT5450-U, certified as a Master Chronometer by METAS, the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology. The independent testing covers precision, resistance to magnetic fields, water resistance and power reserve.
SPORT-CHIC STYLE FOR DIFFERENT OCCASIONS
The Tudor Royal takes a different approach, combining sport-chic design with the versatility of an everyday watch. Available in a range of sizes, materials and dial colours, it combines the durability of a sports watch with the polish of a dress watch, making it suitable for the boardroom, an evening out or a relaxed weekend.
The 30mm model pairs a stainless-steel case with a yellow-gold bezel featuring polished notches. Its integrated bracelet, combining satin-brushed steel links with gold-toned centre links, creates a continuous line from the case. A T-fit clasp allows for quick adjustments for all-day comfort.
The Manufacture Calibre MT5201 provides a 50-hour power reserve. With its blend of practicality and style, the Tudor Royal is a versatile choice for everyday wear.
HISTORICAL DESIGN MEETS MODERN WATCHMAKING
For someone who leans towards more unusual designs, the Tudor Monarch provides a different interpretation of the watchmaker’s heritage.
The Monarch name has a history stretching back more than a century, while the watch itself pairs a historical dial with a faceted contemporary case. The 39mm case and matching bracelet feature angular lines, contrasting with the dark champagne-coloured dial, which has a vertically brushed finish and a texture reminiscent of papyrus.
Its applied markers follow what Tudor calls an “Error-Proof” layout, with Roman numerals from 10 to two o’clock on the upper half and Arabic numerals four to eight o’clock below. Patented by Rolex in 1942, the “Error-Proof” dial combines Roman numerals on the upper half with Arabic numerals on the lower half. The layout was designed to improve legibility and help wearers quickly identify the watch’s orientation, particularly in low-light conditions.
Turn the watch over and the display case back reveals the Manufacture Calibre MT5662-2U and its decorative finishes: perlage (tiny overlapping circles), Cotes de Geneve (wave-like stripes) and an 18-carat gold inlay on the rotor.
With its unusual dial and angular design, the Monarch is a choice for someone who appreciates distinctive details and traditional watchmaking craftsmanship.
Every Tudor watch also comes with a five-year transferable guarantee that requires no registration or periodic maintenance checks – a practical consideration when giving a watch as a gift.
Discover the Tudor festive selection at the Tudor Boutique by Cortina Watch at Raffles City #01-37C or the Cortina Watch website.