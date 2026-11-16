The gift of time: Four Tudor watches for the festive season

With the festive season just around the corner, there are flights to catch, family to see, celebrations that run late and reunions that never last long enough. Amid the festivities comes the familiar question of what to give the people who matter to us.

For those who appreciate craftsmanship, a watch can be a personal gift, especially when its design or function reflects the interests and habits of the person receiving it.

Whether it is a loved one’s first luxury watch or a gift for a seasoned collector, these four Tudor models offer different combinations of design, functionality and craftsmanship.

A DIVE WATCH WITH A FESTIVE HUE

With its rich burgundy bezel and vintage-inspired design, the Black Bay 58 brings a festive touch to Tudor’s diving heritage.

The Black Bay 58 takes its name from 1958, when Tudor introduced Reference 7924. Nicknamed the Big Crown, it was the brand’s first dive watch waterproof to 200m. Today’s 39mm case retains the proportions associated with that era.