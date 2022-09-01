Give your hair goals a boost with soy protein essence

Did you know that hair comprises mainly protein?

“Protein makes up 91 per cent of your hair structure – it contributes greatly to whether hair is thick and lustrous or not,” said Mr Lee.

The specialist noted that factors commonly associated with the hustle and bustle of modern life could exacerbate hair loss. "Work-related stress and insufficient rest could lead to a lack of protein in your hair follicles and this may cause hair to become frail and brittle,” he said.

Having a protein-rich diet may not be enough to stem hair loss, he added. “In most cases, diet alone isn’t able to provide hair follicles with the necessary amount of protein for healthy hair growth. Most of the protein we consume does not reach hair and is instead used to support more essential body functions.”

At Jonsson Protein, its Protein Hair Growth Treatment aims to circumvent this by delivering protein to the hair and scalp with the direct application of soy protein essence.

Mr Lee shared: “Developed using exclusive nanotechnology, protein from premium soybeans is hydrolysed and broken down into smaller molecules that penetrate the scalp and hair shaft more easily. With protein being more readily absorbed, the condition of hair improves.”

A BALANCED SCALP TYPE FOR HEALTHY HAIR