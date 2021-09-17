Give your skin a restorative boost while you sleep

To keep your skin looking as good as it should, it all comes down to allowing it to regenerate – which it does every 28 days or so. But a fast-paced lifestyle, coupled with insufficient (or bad) sleep, can upset this natural scheme of things.



For starters, stress prolongs the 28-day renewal cycle, causing our epidermal (surface layer) cells to accumulate instead of being replaced by new ones that contribute to glowing skin. What happens next: A deregulated body clock depletes essential elements like Vitamins C, E and B, peptides and hyaluronic acid that are components for healthy skin. Additionally, as ageing sets in, the skin loses its ability to rebalance the concentration gradients of these vital building blocks.

But all this isn’t just about skin on its own; it’s also about your lifestyle in general. YSL Beauty’s Scientific Advisory Board – made up of dermatologists, urban lifestyle experts and botanists – found that a busy life overworks and unbalances skin, after analysing over 150 scientific publications and studying more than 5,000 women in their everyday environments.

The team posited that ageing can be accelerated by 30 per cent when life gets the better of us. What this translates to on the visages of everyday women: Tired-looking, dull skin with visible pores and dark spots, and “an overall impression of fatigue”, said dermatologist Dr Thierry Michaud.

THE SECRET GARDEN