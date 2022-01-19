Golden Chef brings ocean treasures to your Chinese New Year gourmet gatherings

The Chinese believe that if you eat well during Chinese New Year, you’ll eat well the entire year. It’s more than just serving up delicacies we rarely indulge in; they need to be auspicious in symbolism as well.

That is why abalone features on most Chinese New Year menus. Known for its unique texture and plump ocean flavour, the mollusk’s name in Mandarin sounds very much like “guaranteed surplus”. For a celebratory table, it’s a decadent gift from the host to the guests. For a reunion meal, it’s a blessing to all present.

Golden Chef has been FairPrice’s top-selling abalone brand for four consecutive years since 2018 and for good reason. Its New Zealand Superior Wild Abalone (S$46.80; 425g; drained weight 150g) touts the first-grade wild-caught variety found in the country’s clear, flowing waters. The Golden Chef Australian Baby Abalone 6-10s (S$49.80; 425g; drained weight 140g) is another star product, now available in a pack size that’s newly launched for this year’s festivities. Harvested from the cool waters off the Southern coast of Australia, the premium-grade packed live abalone boasts an equally succulent, if more subtle, flavour.

Delight your loved ones with Golden Chef's lavish gift sets.



Out to make an impression with a culinary gift? Get the Golden Chef Elegance Gift Set (S$108.80) that comprises the Australian Baby Abalone 6 to 10s, South Korean Baby Abalone 8s (420g; drained weight 150g) and South African Baby Abalone 3s (425g; drained weight 80g). The trio of goodies is packed in a powder-blue gift box with peony prints, redesigned for 2022, and housed in a Golden Chef festive bag for a complete presentation. Until Feb 16, the first 2,500 customers who use their OCBC credit/debit cards will enjoy S$5 off Golden Chef’s gift sets.

Golden Chef's Royal Abalone Treasure Pot and Auspicious Abalone Fortune Pot boast an assembly of premium ingredients.



Another bestseller for Chinese New Year is the Golden Chef Chile Razor Clams (S$8; 425g; drained weight 150g). Ideal for hotpots, stir-fries and cold dishes, the clams boast a chewy texture and mild flavour. They are also free of trans fat, low in fat and high in protein. You can check the bottom of the can to see the size of the clams: Golden Chef’s clams are listed as Size 2 and 3, with 2 being the larger.

This transparency of what goes into its cans extends to Golden Chef’s other products. It is one of the first brands in Singapore to indicate the drained weight of its canned seafood so you know exactly what, and how much, you’re buying. It also displays the source country and the quantity (for abalone). As Golden Chef’s range grows to include more than 15 types of canned seafood, the source countries have expanded to encompass South Korea, South Africa and Taiwan as well.

A DASH OF DELICIOUSNESS

Make everyday cooking a breeze with Golden Chef's range of savoury condiments.



In 2018, Golden Chef expanded its portfolio to include condiments, helping time-strapped home chefs add a dose of flavour to their dishes easily.

Launched this year, the Golden Chef Premium Light Soy Sauce and Dark Soy Sauce are made from non-GMO soya beans and wheat. They are trans fat-free and naturally cholesterol-free, and will add a touch of savoury to your marinades, stir-fries, stews and braises.

The Golden Chef Premium Oyster Sauce with Dried Scallop, proudly made in Singapore, has up to 25 per cent less sodium than regular brands and no MSG added, so you can enjoy more of the ocean’s umami flavour in every mouthful. Both sauces are also halal-certified.

To liven up your hotpot meal, try the Golden Chef Japanese dressings, available in Roasted Sesame and Sesame Soy, as flavourful dipping sauces. The dressings are sourced, produced and packed in Japan.

And professional chefs approve: Golden Chef’s ambassador, celebrity chef Eric Teo, lists the Roasted Sesame Dressing as one of his favourite Golden Chef offerings. “It’s so versatile with Golden Chef’s canned abalones and clams,” said the affable chef, who has presided over events such as F1 Grand Prix and MasterChef Asia.

Another essential condiment for Chef Eric is the Golden Chef Abalone Sauce. “It’s my go-to one-stop sauce for any Chinese New Year recipe,” he shared.

Chef Eric Teo has been Golden Chef's brand ambassador since 2012.



Chef Eric also endorses the extra dimension that Golden Chef’s quality ingredients add when creating dishes.

“While I like all Golden Chef abalones because of the consistent premium quality, not all abalones are suitable in some preparation,” he explained. “For example, when preparing yu sheng, it's best to use wild abalones so that you can slice them according to the thickness you like. As for the baby abalones, I prefer to cook them with braised mushrooms, broccoli, fish maw, sea cucumber and even in soups.”

So, if you’re looking to prepare something exceptional this festive season to pamper yourself or your guests, Golden Chef’s catalogue of quality offerings should feature at the top of your shopping list.

