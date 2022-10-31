Growing pains: Supporting teenagers through the top 4 emotional stressors

After failing her Secondary Two exams, Jane* was told that she would be retained at the same level the following year. The 15-year-old was overwhelmed by a deluge of negative emotions – she was disappointed in herself for failing, anxious that her friends would move on and guilt-ridden for letting her parents down.

Dr Ong Lue Ping, senior principal clinical psychologist and director of allied health at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Singapore, recounted how Jane’s parents made a concerted effort to care for her needs, instead of coming down hard on her. “They spent more quality time with the teenager, assured her that they were proud of her and came up with solutions to address her anxieties.”

They also discussed with Jane the subjects she needed more support in and worked with her to set realistic academic goals. “After clarifying her parents’ expectations and being more aware of her strengths and abilities, Jane became more confident and developed a healthier self-esteem,” said Dr Ong. “Her mood improved substantially and she went on to be the monitress in her new class.”

According to Dr Ong, academic stress, self and parental expectations, peer pressure and personal relationships form the top four stressors faced by teenagers today. Here’s how parents can help their teen work through these challenges, while acting as pillars of support for their emotional health and well-being.

STRESSOR 1: ACADEMIC STRESS