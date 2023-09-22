Guardians of the deep: How you can make a difference to shark conservation efforts
Resorts World Sentosa’s new diving programme allows participants to get up close and personal with sharks while gaining a deeper insight into these magnificent marine creatures.
Beneath the calm ocean surface, a captivating underwater performance takes place – a graceful dance of marine life, where creatures move in harmony with the currents. Dr Ren Lim, director of aquatic zoological operations at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), is intimately acquainted with this magical ballet.
“Having spent my entire childhood living on Pulau Bukom, I was fortunate to start diving around the southern islands of Singapore since I was 10,” said Dr Lim. “In June, I visited Fuvahmulah in the Maldives and spent a week diving with and photographing the resident tiger sharks. Being so close to more than a dozen of them at once – with some reaching lengths of over 4m – was an incredible experience.”
A seasoned veterinarian with post-graduate training in conservation medicine, Dr Lim oversees the dive operations, marine mammal specialist and animal care specialist teams at RWS’ S.E.A. Aquarium. The integrated resort recently launched a new diving programme, where participants can get up close and personal with one of the ocean’s most majestic predators.
The AWARE Shark Conservation Specialty Course, offered as part of this initiative, delivers more than just a chance to swim alongside various species of sharks. It offers a deeper understanding of the pivotal role sharks play in maintaining the oceans’ equilibrium and how individuals can become advocates for their preservation.
UNSUNG HEROES OF THE DEEP BLUE
Sharks, often vilified as fierce predators, are vital custodians of oceanic health. Their role as apex predators is integral to preserving the delicate balance and harmony among the ocean’s inhabitants. Positioned at the top of the food chain, sharks regulate prey populations and are essential to ensuring a thriving and diverse underwater community.
Dr Lim explained: “By taking out the sick and the weak, sharks prevent the spread of infectious diseases and keep prey populations healthy. Furthermore, their patterns of movement, feeding and excretion help in nutrient circulation between ecosystems. Without sharks, our marine ecosystems would be thrown further into disarray.”
In the last 50 years, shark populations have plummeted by more than 70 per cent. With an estimated 100 million sharks killed annually, one third of shark species is facing extinction. Human activity, including commercial and recreational fishing, contributes significantly to this, with the shark fin trade posing a particular threat.
For individuals who wish to support conservation efforts, initiating a positive impact can begin with abstaining from consuming shark products, refraining from purchasing items made from shark skin leather and consciously avoiding products containing traces of shark.
Said Dr Lim: “Squalene, for example, can be derived from shark liver oil and is used in certain cosmetics, while shark cartilage is touted as a health supplement. Shark by-products may also appear in dog food and fertilisers.”
As sharks are often caught accidentally as by-catch, he also advises consumers to look out for the Marine Stewardship Council label on seafood products, which indicates sustainable fishing practices.
SPECTACULAR INTIMATE ENCOUNTERS
Those who want to discover more about sharks can sign up for RWS’ AWARE Shark Conservation Specialty Course, which lets participants experience the thrill of swimming with these awe-inspiring creatures at S.E.A. Aquarium. In this unique programme, certified divers aged 12 and above can catch a glimpse of 12 different shark species, including silvertip, sandbar and scalloped hammerhead sharks.
Besides an exhilarating dive, the day-long activity deepens participants’ understanding of marine life and enhances their awareness of shark conservation. They also gain insights into the value of sharks to ocean ecosystems and the underlying causes of declining shark populations.
Said Dr Lim: “You’ll experience first-hand what it’s like to get up close to some amazing creatures in a safe and controlled environment. Our instructors will share more about ongoing conservation efforts and how you can join a global movement of divers to protect the sharks. Through these encounters, we aim to inspire a profound appreciation for oceanic wonders and marine conservation.”
DIVING INTO NEW ADVENTURES
Apart from the AWARE Shark Conservation Specialty Course, marine life enthusiasts can take the plunge with RWS’ other underwater programmes. Beginners can consider the Discover Scuba Diving course, an ideal introduction to the underwater world for non-divers aged 10 and above. Guided by PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) instructors, participants eventually get to glide alongside manta rays, groupers, schools of colourful fish and more in S.E.A. Aquarium.
For those seeking certification, the PADI Open Water Diver experience awaits. The three-day odyssey lets budding divers master the basics of scuba diving while surrounded by a diverse assembly of marine life.
As participants build on this foundational experience and dive deeper, they may soon find themselves encountering one of the ocean’s most majestic creatures.
“Diving with sharks, if carried out safely and responsibly, is a great way to appreciate one of the most perfectly constructed creatures in nature,” said Dr Lim. “As scientists continue to learn more about sharks every day, we should respect and preserve what Mother Earth has given us to enjoy, so the next generation can be as lucky as we have been.”
