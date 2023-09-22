Guardians of the deep: How you can make a difference to shark conservation efforts

A seasoned veterinarian with post-graduate training in conservation medicine, Dr Lim oversees the dive operations, marine mammal specialist and animal care specialist teams at RWS’ S.E.A. Aquarium. The integrated resort recently launched a new diving programme, where participants can get up close and personal with one of the ocean’s most majestic predators.

The AWARE Shark Conservation Specialty Course, offered as part of this initiative, delivers more than just a chance to swim alongside various species of sharks. It offers a deeper understanding of the pivotal role sharks play in maintaining the oceans’ equilibrium and how individuals can become advocates for their preservation.

UNSUNG HEROES OF THE DEEP BLUE

Sharks, often vilified as fierce predators, are vital custodians of oceanic health. Their role as apex predators is integral to preserving the delicate balance and harmony among the ocean’s inhabitants. Positioned at the top of the food chain, sharks regulate prey populations and are essential to ensuring a thriving and diverse underwater community.

Dr Lim explained: “By taking out the sick and the weak, sharks prevent the spread of infectious diseases and keep prey populations healthy. Furthermore, their patterns of movement, feeding and excretion help in nutrient circulation between ecosystems. Without sharks, our marine ecosystems would be thrown further into disarray.”

In the last 50 years, shark populations have plummeted by more than 70 per cent. With an estimated 100 million sharks killed annually, one third of shark species is facing extinction. Human activity, including commercial and recreational fishing, contributes significantly to this, with the shark fin trade posing a particular threat.

For individuals who wish to support conservation efforts, initiating a positive impact can begin with abstaining from consuming shark products, refraining from purchasing items made from shark skin leather and consciously avoiding products containing traces of shark.

Said Dr Lim: “Squalene, for example, can be derived from shark liver oil and is used in certain cosmetics, while shark cartilage is touted as a health supplement. Shark by-products may also appear in dog food and fertilisers.”

As sharks are often caught accidentally as by-catch, he also advises consumers to look out for the Marine Stewardship Council label on seafood products, which indicates sustainable fishing practices.

SPECTACULAR INTIMATE ENCOUNTERS