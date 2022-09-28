Harnessing the power of oats to soothe dry skin
Not only is eating oats good for you, feeding your skin oats has healthful benefits, too, says an expert from Aveeno.
Our bodies are walking ecosystems for trillions of skin-dwelling microbes collectively forming the skin microbiome. A balanced, well-tended microbiome is an invisible but powerful barrier that protects your skin from external aggressors.
“The skin microbiome is designed as a safeguard from invaders that can cause a variety of skin issues,” explained Mr Hugo Kerriou, a manager in research and development of skin health at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “As it comprises both good and bad microorganisms, there is a need to maintain the right balance of microbes to ensure skin stays healthy.”
To balance the skin microbiome, he suggests using products with prebiotics such as oats. You might be more used to oats as a breakfast food, but it is also one of nature’s most effective moisturisers containing beneficial prebiotics. Oats support the growth of healthy skin microbes, help promote the repair of dry, itchy skin and boost the production of lactic acid, a natural moisturising agent, elaborated Mr Kerriou.
This is why oats are a key component in the improved Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion, which contains 50 per cent more oat extract compared to its previous formulation, keeping skin soothed for a longer time.
CALMING ITCHY, SENSITIVE SKIN
In a self-assessment study conducted by Aveeno, patients with sensitive skin reported that the improved Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion was effective at providing relief from dryness and itch in 60 seconds1.
Even in humid Singapore, dry and itchy sensitive skin can be common among certain demographics, such as those with eczema-prone skin, said Mr Kerriou. Older adults often experience the thinning and drying of the skin with age as well.
According to Mr Kerriou, after four weeks of continuous use, the reformulated Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion can deliver hydration for up to 72 hours2, thus providing longer-lasting relief from dry, itchy skin. It is also clinically proven3 to be especially beneficial for those with sensitive skin.
What’s more, the fragrance-free formula is gentle enough for everyday use. Mr Kerriou added that applying moisturiser immediately after stepping out of the shower is a good habit as the lotion can trap residual moisture from the bath, keeping skin moist.
A GENTLE, SKIN-FRIENDLY BODY WASH
Both the Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion and Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash contain the brand’s signature Aveeno Prebiotic Triple Oat Complex that comprises colloidal oatmeal to moisturise dry, sensitive skin; oat extract to calm and soothe irritated, itchy skin due to dryness; as well as oat oil to fortify the skin barrier.
Additionally, the Skin Relief Body Wash is made with rich emollients aimed at replenishing moisture while providing gentle cleansing.
Why is a moisturising body wash needed when one is already using a lotion? Mr Kerriou pointed out that skin can actually lose moisture in a shower. “How often you shower and the type of body wash you use affects the balance of good bacteria in skin microbiome,” he said. “Using shower gels and soaps that contain harsh ingredients frequently can deplete and damage the delicate ecosystem as they strip away natural oils and beneficial bacteria on skin, leading to a weakened skin barrier.”
The subsequent inability to fend off harmful bacteria could result in skin irritation and dryness, and discomfort in the form of itching, he added.
“Healthy skin free of dry and itchy patches is a sign that the microbes on your skin are thriving and properly balanced,” said Mr Kerriou. “Together, the Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion and Skin Relief Body Wash can help to strengthen the skin barrier and lend resilience to even sensitive skin – this can be seen from skin’s ability to retain moisture for longer periods.”
