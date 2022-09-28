Harnessing the power of oats to soothe dry skin

Our bodies are walking ecosystems for trillions of skin-dwelling microbes collectively forming the skin microbiome. A balanced, well-tended microbiome is an invisible but powerful barrier that protects your skin from external aggressors.

“The skin microbiome is designed as a safeguard from invaders that can cause a variety of skin issues,” explained Mr Hugo Kerriou, a manager in research and development of skin health at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “As it comprises both good and bad microorganisms, there is a need to maintain the right balance of microbes to ensure skin stays healthy.”

To balance the skin microbiome, he suggests using products with prebiotics such as oats. You might be more used to oats as a breakfast food, but it is also one of nature’s most effective moisturisers containing beneficial prebiotics. Oats support the growth of healthy skin microbes, help promote the repair of dry, itchy skin and boost the production of lactic acid, a natural moisturising agent, elaborated Mr Kerriou.

This is why oats are a key component in the improved Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion, which contains 50 per cent more oat extract compared to its previous formulation, keeping skin soothed for a longer time.

CALMING ITCHY, SENSITIVE SKIN