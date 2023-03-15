Head Down Under with the family to make memories that will last a lifetime

With its azure waters, rugged cliffs and soaring bluffs, the Great Ocean Road makes for an epic road trip. Stretching roughly 240km between the coastal Victorian towns of Torquay and Port Fairy, it’s an easy drive with fun-filled adventures to be had along the way.



Besides checking out The Twelve Apostles, a spectacular collection of limestone pillars located off the shore of Port Campbell National Park, you can partake in numerous outdoor water activities. Go on snorkelling and wildlife sightseeing tours with Sea All Dolphin Swims in Queenscliff or learn how to surf with Go Ride A Wave in Anglesea.

If you’re feeling particularly brave, stop by Live Wire Park in Lorne to experience its thrilling zipline coaster. And if you’ve always wanted to feed an alpaca or two, visit Gorge Chocolates in Cooriemungle, which is part of The 12 Apostles Food Artisans Trail. Of course, you shouldn't miss the chance to sample some tasty confectionery while you're there.

Don’t feel like driving? A scenic helicopter flight is sure to elicit expressions of wonder from the kiddos.

BASK IN THE BEAUTY OF FITZROY ISLAND, QUEENSLAND