Hello, neighbour: The best new things to do in Kuala Lumpur

Travel has returned in the last few months, but some may not be ready for far-flung destinations just yet. And maybe, there’s no need to be.

Kuala Lumpur is a familiar destination for many in Singapore, and in the last few years, new activities and attractions have mushroomed, from mega adventure parks housed within upscale malls to hip bookstores and pretty cafes made for the ‘gram. Here are five new ways to get yourself reacquainted with the city if you’re thinking of making a trip there.

ADVENTURE CALLS

When one thinks of adventure, malls don’t exactly come to mind. But in Paradigm Mall, Escape Petaling Jaya is racking up the thrills by catapulting guests straight into challenges – literally. Get the body moving and the adrenaline surging with high-element activities, including ziplining and wall-climbing. With varying levels of challenges, both the young and young-at-heart can get in on the fun.