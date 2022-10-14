Hello, neighbour: The best new things to do in Kuala Lumpur
Travel has returned in the last few months, but some may not be ready for far-flung destinations just yet. And maybe, there’s no need to be.
Kuala Lumpur is a familiar destination for many in Singapore, and in the last few years, new activities and attractions have mushroomed, from mega adventure parks housed within upscale malls to hip bookstores and pretty cafes made for the ‘gram. Here are five new ways to get yourself reacquainted with the city if you’re thinking of making a trip there.
ADVENTURE CALLS
When one thinks of adventure, malls don’t exactly come to mind. But in Paradigm Mall, Escape Petaling Jaya is racking up the thrills by catapulting guests straight into challenges – literally. Get the body moving and the adrenaline surging with high-element activities, including ziplining and wall-climbing. With varying levels of challenges, both the young and young-at-heart can get in on the fun.
At the Avenue K Shopping Mall in Jalan Ampang, another adventure park awaits. Spread out over 40,000 sq ft, SuperPark lets you participate in over 20 indoor activities that range from skating and trampolining to wild rides down massive tube slides. The little ones will love the touch-sensitive augmented climbing wall as well as the Kids’ Adventure City with its towers and tunnels.
If you’re raring for more, hit the Morac Go Kart Track at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya. The longest go-karting track in Malaysia, Morac offers high-speed rides suitable for adults and older children. Arrive after sundown and you can mimic the excitement of a spectacular F1 night race.
Further afield at TREX Bike Park in Puncak Alam are adventure bicycle tracks and obstacles for cyclists of all levels, including those who prefer tandem bikes for three.
GLOW ON AND PLAY
Shuttle in the Dark at the Petronas Twin Towers is where you can play on Malaysia’s first glow-in-the-dark badminton court. Think Tron the movie, but with neon-tinged rackets and shuttlecocks instead. Extra points for the hall’s galactic theme and your chance at some (inter)stellar shots.
Then there is Rollerwa at 1 Utama – the first overseas branch of South Korea’s popular chain of roller-skating rinks. A place to celebrate all things neon, it promises K-pop tunes and psychedelic lights for some disco-inspired entertainment.
PICTURE-PERFECT CAFES
Kuala Lumpur’s burgeoning cafe scene is seeing a spate of striking entries that are causing quite the stir among social media enthusiasts.
Set within the former Sentul Depot (a century-old heritage building), Tiffin at the Yard found fame with its wide-ranging food options and an Insta-worthy space. The sprawling indoor food court sports lofty ceilings, chic concrete walls and a copious amount of greenery. The kiosks here include Taco King for generous tacos, Pulp for a caffeine fix and Minus 4 Degrees for inventive ice-cream flavours from a mother-daughter team.
If you’re looking for Malaysian fare, how about nasi kerabu at Ruma Puteh in Taman Tasik Titiwangsa? Have your blue pea rice in a breezy turquoise space, framed by eye-catching white and candy-coloured arches.
Like your colour schemes monochromatic? Try the newly opened SWOL – its fully white interior is sure to make any subject pop. Sit on its sleek pebble-shaped seats and pretend you’re having coffee and macarons in 2049.
START A NEW CHAPTER
For reading buffs, escape into the world of literature at Kuala Lumpur’s newest bookstores. BookXcess’ latest branch at MyTown, Cheras, holds a mind-boggling selection of books. As you wander among the shelves, don’t be surprised to find yourself in a cafe, Japanese restaurant or co-working space – this local bookstore chain is famous for integrating lifestyle elements to keep bookworms happy. Its outlet at RexKL in Petaling Street, set in a repurposed cinema hall, is another labyrinth of fun.
Two international players are also making their presence felt in Bukit Bintang: Tsutaya, which brings choice reads and lovely stationery to the iconic Pavilion mall, and Taiwanese chain Eslite, known for its curated products full of charm, which is due to open later this year at luxury mall The Starhill.
LEAVE IT TO THE CHEFS
Feeling hungry? Kuala Lumpur now has a slate of new options for the Japanese style of omakase, where chefs curate a series of dishes using seasonal ingredients for the diner’s enjoyment.
Talk-of-the-town Hoshun Sushi Kaiseki in Damansara should be on the list. Not only does it have a beautiful setting – with flights of white paper cranes and a stunning mural inspired by the chef’s hometown of Sendai – it is also one of Malaysia’s first Japanese restaurants to offer the more formal multi-course kaiseki meal.
At TenRyu in the Golden Triangle, one can expect an intimate experience with Kappo-style dining from Chef Otomo. Served with lively banter, his lovingly prepared food will leave you feeling full in more ways than one. A must-try is his speciality – traditional dry-aged tuna that’s full of umami flavour.
