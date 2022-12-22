Herbal Pharm: Helping Singaporeans take better care of their health

Herbal Pharm keeps its pulse on the nation’s health concerns. Inspired by the War on Diabetes campaign launched by the Ministry of Health in 2016, the team promoted one of its bestselling products, Dia-Med, to help diabetic individuals maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Said Dr Krunanathi: “It is made with 100 per cent nopal cactus, a plant-based superfood that is known to help regulate blood sugars and support healthy glucose levels.”

To nudge more Singaporeans towards a lower-sugar diet, the company also launched a range of organic coconut sugar products as a healthier substitute for processed sugar.

TAPPING INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

Herbal Pharm now has more than 50 employees, and offers a diverse range of supplements and wellness products for all age groups and across different health needs.

To enhance the absorption of its health supplements, the company is currently collaborating with a deep tech partner to develop a range of products integrating terahertz and far-infrared technologies.

Said Dr Krunanathi: “Terahertz is a range of electromagnetic waves that has been researched for its healing properties. Far-infrared rays, on the other hand, have the ability to ionise and activate water molecules in our cells. Incorporating both may help activate the body’s natural repair cells to enhance wound healing, stimulate circulation and reduce inflammation. It may also enhance the absorption of nutrients in the body.”

RAMPING UP ITS PRESENCE

For its next phase of growth, Herbal Pharm is looking to enter other markets. It ventured into Australia last year, and is now exploring Vietnam and other Asian countries. Earlier this year, it took part in a business mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), organised by the UAE-Singapore Business Council, with the aim of expanding into the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

On home ground, the business is also widening its physical footprint. In 2020, Herbal Pharm grew out of its humble beginnings in a three-story shophouse on Race Course Lane to four corporate spaces (a showroom, a distribution centre and two warehouses), on top of its head office in Toa Payoh.