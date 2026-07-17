How Christopher Nolan turned Homer’s The Odyssey into an IMAX epic

Some stories seem made for the biggest screen possible. The Odyssey, Homer’s tale of gods, monsters, war and homecoming, is one of them.

Nearly 2,800 years after the poem is believed to have taken shape, Christopher Nolan is bringing it to cinemas as a large-format action epic. The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, marking a new milestone for the filmmaker behind Oppenheimer, Dunkirk, Interstellar and The Dark Knight trilogy.

For Nolan, the appeal was not just scale, but the challenge of making a story from antiquity feel immediate to today’s audiences. “The Odyssey is an incredible work that’s extremely important to the history of the world and development of culture, but it has never been adapted as a modern blockbuster,” Nolan said. “I was energised by the challenge of creating the mythic world of ancient Greece and excited about telling its story, with all its rich themes, in a way I’d never seen.”