How dishwasher technology tackles stubborn residue and makes loading easier

Some household chores can be therapeutic. Folding fresh laundry, watering plants or tidying a desk can be oddly satisfying. Washing dishes after a meal, for many, is less appealing.

There is stubborn food residue to deal with, scraps to clear and prolonged contact with soap and water. Could automating the chore make things easier?

There is also a common perception that washing dishes by hand uses less water. But according to Energy Star, a US energy efficiency programme, dishwasher technology has improved significantly over the last decade, with certified models potentially saving close to 22,000L of water over their lifetime compared with washing by hand.

LG’s QuadWash dishwashers are designed to address another concern – whether a dishwasher can clean dishes thoroughly without the scrubbing and inspection that come with washing by hand.

THOROUGH CLEANING FROM DIFFERENT ANGLES