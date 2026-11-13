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How dishwasher technology tackles stubborn residue and makes loading easier
LG’s QuadWash dishwashers use multi-angle sprays and steam so you don’t have to pre-scrub and soak dishes before loading them.
Some household chores can be therapeutic. Folding fresh laundry, watering plants or tidying a desk can be oddly satisfying. Washing dishes after a meal, for many, is less appealing.
There is stubborn food residue to deal with, scraps to clear and prolonged contact with soap and water. Could automating the chore make things easier?
There is also a common perception that washing dishes by hand uses less water. But according to Energy Star, a US energy efficiency programme, dishwasher technology has improved significantly over the last decade, with certified models potentially saving close to 22,000L of water over their lifetime compared with washing by hand.
LG’s QuadWash dishwashers are designed to address another concern – whether a dishwasher can clean dishes thoroughly without the scrubbing and inspection that come with washing by hand.
THOROUGH CLEANING FROM DIFFERENT ANGLES
Washing dishes by hand can feel more reassuring. Being able to scrub, rinse and inspect each dish yourself offers a level of control that can be hard to give up.
Dishwashers typically rely on high-pressure water jets to remove food residue. With the QuadWash series, LG focused on improving coverage, using four spray arms rather than two.
The arms have angled nozzles that direct water at dishes from multiple directions. LG’s Multi-Motion technology also keeps the arms rotating, helping water reach more surfaces, including spots that might otherwise be missed.
The broader coverage is also intended to make the positioning of dishes less critical to getting them clean. Meanwhile, a self-cleaning filtration system helps manage food particles during the wash cycle, preventing them from circulating freely inside the machine.
STEAM TO LOOSEN STUBBORN RESIDUE
Another concern with dishwashers is whether they can remove stubborn residue. A plate with sauce smears or a bowl with loose grains of rice is one thing but a pot with cooked-on remains or dishes left sitting overnight is another.
LG QuadWash dishwashers use True Steam technology, which introduces hot steam during the wash cycle to loosen stubborn, dried-on food residue. LG says this can reduce the need to pre-rinse, soak or scrub dishes before loading them. Together with the multi-angle spray arms, True Steam is designed to clean different types of cookware, tableware and utensils.
FLEXIBLE LOADING AND EVERYDAY USE
Getting dishes clean is only part of the challenge. Fitting them all into the dishwasher can be a task of its own. Arranging round plates, cutlery, long-stemmed glasses and bulky ceramic bowls can sometimes feel like a game of Tetris.
To make loading easier, the QuadWash dishwashers feature EasyRack Plus, a system of adjustable racks designed to accommodate items of different shapes and sizes.
A shallow top rack holds cutlery and smaller utensils, while the fixed bottom rack is designed for larger dishes and cookware. The middle rack can be moved to make more room above or below it, depending on what needs washing.
This flexibility comes in handy for both everyday washes and larger clean-ups after hosting guests. There are also wash programmes for different needs, including Auto for general washing, Intensive for heavily soiled dishes and Express for quicker washes.
The LG QuadWash dishwasher operates at noise levels as low as 44dB, according to LG, with an Inverter Direct Drive motor helping to keep noise down. This means it can run in the background without being too disruptive to cooking, dining or conversations nearby.
For added convenience, the LG ThinQ app allows users to monitor wash cycles, download additional programmes and receive notifications, including reminders to run the Machine Clean cycle. Its Smart Diagnosis function can also help identify potential issues with the appliance.
Useful household technology need not complicate everyday routines. With the right features, a repetitive chore such as washing dishes can take less time and effort, leaving one less task to worry about after a meal.
Learn more about LG QuadWash dishwashers.