How this fashion entrepreneur took the sustainable route to a more fulfilling life

But Ms Tiew’s gradual journey on the road to sustainability had begun in 2011, with the birth of her son. “One day, I read an article and realised how much the fashion industry contributed to pollution,” she told CNA Lifestyle this year. “While I was trying to be the best mother, I was creating an unhealthy Mother Earth for my son.”

In 2019 she relaunched Little Match Girl as a sustainable fashion label. The business is much smaller and considerably less profitable than it was at its peak. But its founder is far happier.

“After beginning this sustainable journey, I realised that what I truly need is so much less (than before),” Ms Tiew said.

Ms Tiew even re-examined the basic impulse that many loving parents have, to build a financial cushion for their child. Instead, she found it more meaningful to impart her values to her son.

SUSTAINANABLE LIFE, SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS