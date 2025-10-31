How your Citi Mastercard spending could take you on a S$20,000 dream holiday
Spending on festive shopping, dining and overseas travel during the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway could earn you the getaway of a lifetime, a luxurious staycation at Capella Singapore – or both.
As 2025 draws to a close, two things will take centre stage: shopping and holidays. Whether it's preparing for gatherings, picking out gifts or planning a getaway, this season is about winding down and reconnecting – with loved ones and ourselves.
This year, Citi Mastercard is marking the occasion by giving cardholders more to look forward to. Running from now till Dec 31, 2025, the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway turns everyday spending into chances to win extraordinary prizes. With a S$1 million prize pool that includes 10 dream holidays worth S$20,000 each and staycations at Capella Singapore for those who meet a minimum spend, Citi and Mastercard are rewarding its credit card holders for eligible transactions made during the year-end season.
SPEND AND WIN: THE HOLIDAY OF A LIFETIME
A week in the Maldives, swimming with manta rays; stargazing from a bubble tent in New Zealand; wandering along the cobblestoned streets of Estonia – these are just a few ideas of what a dream holiday could look like. Whether it is adventure or relaxation you have in mind, the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway gives 10 cardholders the chance to bring their dream holiday to life, with each prize worth S$20,000.
Winners can choose to build their own itinerary, with no restrictions on group size – from a luxe solo escape across Asia-Pacific to a leisurely family road trip through Italy. Or, for those who prefer to leave the planning to professionals, a personalised experience can be arranged by the Trip.com Singapore reward support team.
To qualify, Citi Mastercard credit card holders must spend a minimum of S$3,000 between Oct 1 and Dec 31, 2025. Each additional S$500 in eligible transactions earns one more entry. For instance, a total spend of S$6,000 would give the cardholder 12 entries in the draw. Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers will automatically receive double the number of entries.
SPEND AND GET: A LUXE ISLAND ESCAPE
Tucked within 30 acres of greenery on Sentosa, Capella Singapore blends heritage charm with contemporary design. The resort recently received one Michelin key in October, adding to its reputation as one of the island’s most sought-after retreats.
As part of the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway, cardholders who spend at least S$10,000 between Nov 1 and Dec 31, 2025, will receive a complimentary one-night stay at Capella Singapore – no draw required. The offer is guaranteed for the first 700 eligible cardholders to enrol and reach the S$10,000 minimum spend.
Spending can be accumulated across multiple Citi Mastercard credit cards (including supplementary cards) under the same cardholder. Successful participants will receive a stay in the elegantly appointed Premier Garden King Room, along with a sumptuous breakfast for up to two adults and two children under 12 at Fiamma, the resort’s Italian restaurant. A late check-out at 2pm is also included.
Capella’s rooms were recently refreshed by interior designer Andre Fu, whose signature restraint complements the regional touches of the original design by Jaya Ibrahim. Rooms overlook landscaped gardens, with access to three pools set beneath a canopy of mature trees.
To claim the complimentary one-night stay, cardholders must first enrol for participation via SMS. Text CITIMCSG <space> followed by the last four digits of your eligible Citi Mastercard credit card (eg CITIMCSG 1234) to 72484. Enrolment is first come, first served.
A REWARDING WAY TO SPEND
Citi Mastercard credit card holders can also enjoy a range of brand promotions this season – with every eligible transaction contributing to a chance to win a S$20,000 dream holiday, enjoy a staycation at Capella Singapore with qualifying spend or both.
Look out for savings on electronics at Shopee, attractions at Sentosa, and up to 15 per cent off perfumes and fashion at Takashimaya. Receive 10 per cent off Sulwhasoo products, along with discounts on food delivery, local attractions, holiday bookings and more.
All Citi Mastercard credit cards are eligible for the Million Dollar Giveaway, except for the Citibank Ready Credit Card, Citi Corporate Card, Citi Purchasing Card, Citi Travel Account, Citi Travel Lodge Card and Citi Clear Card.
However you plan to spend this year-end, it is a good time to shop, dine and celebrate with your Citi Mastercard credit card.
Stand a chance to win your dream vacation with the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway.