How your Citi Mastercard spending could take you on a S$20,000 dream holiday

Tucked within 30 acres of greenery on Sentosa, Capella Singapore blends heritage charm with contemporary design. The resort recently received one Michelin key in October, adding to its reputation as one of the island’s most sought-after retreats.

As part of the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway, cardholders who spend at least S$10,000 between Nov 1 and Dec 31, 2025, will receive a complimentary one-night stay at Capella Singapore – no draw required. The offer is guaranteed for the first 700 eligible cardholders to enrol and reach the S$10,000 minimum spend.

Spending can be accumulated across multiple Citi Mastercard credit cards (including supplementary cards) under the same cardholder. Successful participants will receive a stay in the elegantly appointed Premier Garden King Room, along with a sumptuous breakfast for up to two adults and two children under 12 at Fiamma, the resort’s Italian restaurant. A late check-out at 2pm is also included.

Capella’s rooms were recently refreshed by interior designer Andre Fu, whose signature restraint complements the regional touches of the original design by Jaya Ibrahim. Rooms overlook landscaped gardens, with access to three pools set beneath a canopy of mature trees.

To claim the complimentary one-night stay, cardholders must first enrol for participation via SMS. Text CITIMCSG <space> followed by the last four digits of your eligible Citi Mastercard credit card (eg CITIMCSG 1234) to 72484. Enrolment is first come, first served.

A REWARDING WAY TO SPEND

Citi Mastercard credit card holders can also enjoy a range of brand promotions this season – with every eligible transaction contributing to a chance to win a S$20,000 dream holiday, enjoy a staycation at Capella Singapore with qualifying spend or both.

Look out for savings on electronics at Shopee, attractions at Sentosa, and up to 15 per cent off perfumes and fashion at Takashimaya. Receive 10 per cent off Sulwhasoo products, along with discounts on food delivery, local attractions, holiday bookings and more.

All Citi Mastercard credit cards are eligible for the Million Dollar Giveaway, except for the Citibank Ready Credit Card, Citi Corporate Card, Citi Purchasing Card, Citi Travel Account, Citi Travel Lodge Card and Citi Clear Card.

However you plan to spend this year-end, it is a good time to shop, dine and celebrate with your Citi Mastercard credit card.

Stand a chance to win your dream vacation with the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway.