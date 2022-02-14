The Huawei P50 Series: An interplay of innovation, enhanced mobile photography and haute couture

The Huawei P50 Pocket includes a smart and intuitive cover screen so incoming notifications can be tracked easily. You can even customise your own set of important alerts and information displays, as well as take selfies without having to open the device. You can easily access information from the cover screen, including schedule, calendar, music and weather.

Adding function to form, the Super Privacy Mode disables the mic, camera or GPS when you close the phone. A face scan and side fingerprint unlock adapts to your setting, so you can always access what you need, when you need it.

EXPAND YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH APPGALLERY

With new sensors, themes, icons and an updated user interface, the Huawei P50 series aims to further elevate the user experience. To this end, Huawei’s native system services – Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) – and its AppGallery are continuing to play a critical role.

Since its global launch in April 2018, AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions, with over 730 million monthly active users globally as of September 2021. A plethora of local brands have hopped onto AppGallery, including ComfortDelGro, Grab, Lazada, Shopee, NTUC FairPrice, EZ-Link, DBS and POSB.

Huawei users will also continue to enjoy a seamless user experience within the family of products, with functions such as Multi-screen Collaboration and cross-device interoperability giving the urbanite true connectivity in today’s world.

Find new inspiration with the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket, now available at all Huawei Authorised Stores in Westgate and 313@Somerset; telecommunication operators M1, Singtel, StarHub; consumer electronic stores including Best Denki, Challenger and Hachi.tech, Courts, Gain City, iShopChangi; and Huawei official online stores on Lazada and Shopee. Customers will receive a Huawei Watch 3 Active Edition worth S$448 with every purchase, while stocks last.