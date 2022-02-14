The Huawei P50 Series: An interplay of innovation, enhanced mobile photography and haute couture
The Huawei P50 Pro and foldable Huawei P50 Pocket set a new bar in style and smartphone capability.
The smartphone has moved light years past itself as a tool for communication. Today, it’s an indispensable companion for most people, one that does triple-duty as a camera and a style statement as well.
Huawei’s latest flagship smartphones embody their dynamic roles. The Huawei P50 Pro combines the company’s imaging breakthroughs with camera engineering from Leica, expanding the possibilities of everyday captures. And making its debut as the brand’s first foldable phone is the Huawei P50 Pocket, along with its luxe variant, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition. Released in a limited launch only in Singapore and select Asia Pacific markets, the P50 Pocket Premium Edition is designed in consultation with celebrated Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen.
PHOTOGRAPHY REBORN
Leica’s collaboration with Huawei has redefined smartphone photography. The Huawei P50 Pro continues this synergy – this time with four upgraded camera lenses for even more authentic colours and groundbreaking levels of clarity and detail.
Encased in a sleek body with a curved OLED screen and holographic back, the new lenses meld into the phone as a dual-matrix camera, elegantly bound within a double ring design. There are two True Chroma main cameras – one 50MP and the other 40MP – delivering vivid imaging for photos and video alike. The 13MP ultra-wide angle and 64MP periscope telephoto cameras up the ante with a 200x zoom range (13mm to 2,700mm) – unheard of in the smartphone category till now. This brings faraway objects such as the moon much closer, and in stunning detail.
In tandem with these ramped up specs, Huawei matches Leica’s hardware with software excellence of its own. As images are captured digitally through the lenses, clarity is sometimes lost. Huawei’s XD Optics, XD Fusion Pro image engine and ISP image processing function work to restore this missing visual data, retaining up to 81 per cent of the actual image quality for true-to-life photo capture.
At just 195g and a svelte 8.55mm, the P50 Pro is lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. Despite a smaller package, it now comes with a larger 6.6-inch screen, made all the more generous with a hole-punch 13MP, 100-degree ultra-wide angle selfie camera that delivers group-friendly photos. Available in Golden Black and Cocoa Gold, the phone is protected by an IP68 rating against splash, water and dust.
A HEAD-TURNER OF A PHONE
Fashion designer Iris van Herpen is best known for her imaginative expressions of technology in fashion. Bearing the distinct hallmarks of the Dutch couturier, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition in Premium Gold is a futuristic masterpiece that brings to fore the smartphone’s role as a fashion accessory.
The foldable features an outer feathery rippling design inspired by electromagnetic waves. Held in the hand, light bounces off the clamshell device in a dazzling display.
With one fluid movement, the Huawei P50 Pocket opens up to a creaseless full-screen smartphone, thanks to a new hinge that leaves no gap. Apart from the telescopic lens, the pocket model maintains much of the Huawei P50 Pro’s camera offerings, rendered beautifully on screen with Huawei’s True-Chroma image engine. For glamorous night event captures, the Ultra Spectrum Camera Matrix mode takes in every detail, while the Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography mode lets one create fantastical scenes with a neon flourish.
The Huawei P50 Pocket includes a smart and intuitive cover screen so incoming notifications can be tracked easily. You can even customise your own set of important alerts and information displays, as well as take selfies without having to open the device. You can easily access information from the cover screen, including schedule, calendar, music and weather.
Adding function to form, the Super Privacy Mode disables the mic, camera or GPS when you close the phone. A face scan and side fingerprint unlock adapts to your setting, so you can always access what you need, when you need it.
EXPAND YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH APPGALLERY
With new sensors, themes, icons and an updated user interface, the Huawei P50 series aims to further elevate the user experience. To this end, Huawei’s native system services – Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) – and its AppGallery are continuing to play a critical role.
Since its global launch in April 2018, AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions, with over 730 million monthly active users globally as of September 2021. A plethora of local brands have hopped onto AppGallery, including ComfortDelGro, Grab, Lazada, Shopee, NTUC FairPrice, EZ-Link, DBS and POSB.
Huawei users will also continue to enjoy a seamless user experience within the family of products, with functions such as Multi-screen Collaboration and cross-device interoperability giving the urbanite true connectivity in today’s world.
Find new inspiration with the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket, now available at all Huawei Authorised Stores in Westgate and 313@Somerset; telecommunication operators M1, Singtel, StarHub; consumer electronic stores including Best Denki, Challenger and Hachi.tech, Courts, Gain City, iShopChangi; and Huawei official online stores on Lazada and Shopee. Customers will receive a Huawei Watch 3 Active Edition worth S$448 with every purchase, while stocks last.