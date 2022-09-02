The Infinity Trust Diamond Ring: For those who want the best in quality and value

Take a peek at the Signature, which fulfils the classic idea of what a diamond ring looks like with its pitched crown setting. If more diamonds are desired, the Classic might tickle your fancy in how it positions the stone on an eternity band. Some might prefer the way the Halo maximises brilliance by surrounding the central stone with a garland of smaller diamonds, while others who find meaning in numbers will appreciate the idea of divine perfection and harmony conveyed by the three solitaires adorning the Trilogy.

Of course, the option is open for customisation. Those with other designs in mind can approach Poh Heng to create the bespoke ring of their dreams.

The Trust Diamond collection also features pieces to create a perfect set of jewellery. Prized for their elegance, versatility and sheer beauty, diamonds also symbolise triumphing over struggles and hardships. A self-assured woman wears her diamonds with confidence and grace as she successfully faces up to challenges. Whether you’re looking for delicate drop earrings or intricate pendants set in white gold or yellow gold, you can be sure to find your most prized possession in this collection.

Discover the Poh Heng Trust Diamond collection and the new Infinity Trust Diamond Ring online or at its retail boutiques.