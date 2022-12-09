The inside scoop on how Southeast Asian shoppers are scoring the best deals on Lazada

ENJOYING GREATER OPTIONS

Indonesian homemaker Yuliana Rahman, 24, has been a loyal Lazada customer since 2019. Shopping on the platform gives her a respite from the demands of housekeeping and childcare. It is also an avenue for her to purchase the items she needs for her hobbies and self-care regime, such as singing, cooking and doing her make-up.

To stretch her dollar, Ms Rahman prefers shopping on Lazada over other online platforms because it offers competitive deals and promotions. “I am a promo hunter,” she explained. “I always look for Flash Sale items because they help me save more, especially during Crazy Flash Sales when the prices are very low.”

During the recent Lazada 11.11 Biggest Sale, she managed to get new clothes for the year-end holidays, as well as make-up tools and cosmetic samples via the Try & Buy feature – which allows shoppers to buy new products at trial sizes – on LazMall (Lazada’s authenticity-guaranteed platform). As a price-conscious shopper, she appreciates being able to test new make-up or skincare products to see if these are suitable for her skin before committing to a full-sized version. Plus, that way, she won’t need to break the bank.

For the upcoming Lazada 12.12 All Out Year-end Sale, Ms Rahman has her eyes set on a grill pan and some deals on frozen food items, so she can host a barbeque party for her children and loved ones over the festive period.

SAVING BIG WITH STACKABLE DISCOUNTS

Thai beauty enthusiast and marketing executive Supachat Boonum, 32, is another dedicated LazMall shopper. She has been using the channel for more than seven years, turning to it whenever she wants to invest in higher-end purchases such as electronics and branded cosmetics. “Regardless of the category, I will choose LazMall first because I believe [what I get] is authentic,” she said.

For Ms Boonum, the best part about shopping on Lazada is being able to stack discounts. She shared: “One of my favourite buys from the recent 11.11 shopping festival was a pair of Apple AirPods, as I was able to get them at a steal by stacking both Lazada and Apple vouchers.”

The avid shopper knows that the best vouchers are released during holiday season and major sale days, but these are limited and issued on a first-come-first-served basis. Her tip: Plan your purchases ahead of major sale days such as 11.11 and 12.12, so that you don’t waste too much time browsing and can stand by to collect vouchers instead. “On sale days, especially, speed is of the essence as vouchers run out fast,” she added.

On Ms Boonum’s wish list for 12.12 are skincare products, perfume and, of course, more vouchers.

SHARING IS CARING

While Lazada’s major sale days are a time for big savings, they also double as an occasion to shop for the people you love.

Mr Nguyen, for one, regularly uses the platform for festive purchases for his loved ones. “On 11.11, I bought a dress from my wife’s favourite brand, Lep. For 12.12, I’m planning to stock up on snacks, sweets and beer for Tet (the Vietnamese Lunar New Year),” he said.

Lazada’s major sale days have become a hallmark of online shopping for many Southeast Asians. On 11.11, it saw a boost in sales of 124 times more than usual, within the first 11 minutes. Needless to say, the platform is gearing up for more steals and deals for its upcoming 12.12 year-end bonanza, which takes place from Dec 12-14.

Inspired by the tips and buys of these shoppers? Then don’t miss out on Lazada’s 12.12 All Out Year-end Sale, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 90 per cent with LazFlash deals, stackable Lazada Bonus discounts and free shipping.