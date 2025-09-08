Inspired by sail engineering, these blinds offer both shelter and sanctuary

There’s something appealing about outdoor space in a high-rise city. A spot to enjoy fresh air as you sip your morning coffee, stretch into afternoon yoga or dine under the stars – small luxuries that elevate city living.

But all too often, that dreamy balcony or patio ends up underused. The scorching sun, sudden downpours or pesky mosquitoes can turn your retreat into a no-go zone.

That’s where high-performance outdoor blinds come in. Designed to transform balconies and patios into functional extensions of the home, they bring both style and comfort outdoors. Helping homeowners reclaim these spaces is Ziptrak, an Australian company known for its patented track-guided blind systems.

Inspired by the tensile strength of sails, Ziptrak’s outdoor blinds combine engineering precision with durable materials, shielding your space from the elements and insects. The result: Your outdoor corner stays cool, clean and sheltered all day, all year round.

INSPIRED BY SAILS, BUILT FOR STRENGTH

Ziptrak is the original track-guided outdoor blind system from Australia. Its key innovation is a patented side spline, inspired by the strength and flexibility of sail rigging. The spline, reinforced with a PVC core and encased in Kedar tape, holds the fabric securely within the tracks to maintain tension and shape over time.

Much like how sails are reinforced to ensure smooth movement and resist snagging or billowing, these blinds are engineered for effortless use and strength. Ziptrak blinds are built to withstand static wind loads of up to 260km/h – a necessity in Singapore where strong winds are common on higher floors.

The blinds are also coated with acrylic lacquer to protect the surface from mildew and soiling, ensuring a sleek look even after years of use.

Recently, the company launched the DualDrive blind system – a flexible setup that offers both motorised and manual controls. Ideal for those who value both convenience and flexibility, it allows for easy switching between hands-on use and automation.

With the motorised version, users can adjust the blinds at the press of a button with a remote control. Prefer the blinds closed at night to keep bugs out, and open in the morning to let the sunshine in? You can easily set your ideal schedule with the Somfy app’s programmable timer and automation features. You can even connect the blinds to virtual voice-activated assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Automated weather sensors can also be added, so your space is kept mostly dry even when rain sets in.

For those who prefer a manual option, the SuperSpring system uses a patented spring-balanced mechanism. No cords or cranks – just a pull stick and a single motion to adjust. With DualDrive, there’s no need to worry about a missing remote or a power outage as you’ll always have a backup option.