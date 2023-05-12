Instead of: The guide for travellers looking for hidden gems

When one thinks of the Alps, Switzerland comes to mind – because Swiss Alps. But when every euro counts (especially when you’re taking the whole family), then Austria is the neighbour you should visit. This unassuming destination provides much of what its friend across the border does, but with less overwhelming throngs.

For instance, instead of the peering at the Matterhorn, savour breathtaking views by driving through Grossglockner High Alpine Road and see close-up Austria’s highest mountain at 3,798m. If Lake Geneva takes your fancy, then be introduced to Lake Worthersee, which ups the ante with its scale. Not only is it Europe’s largest alpine lake, but there’s also Europe’s highest wooden viewing tower to take in the colour-shifting hues of the waters.

Austria possesses some unusual attractions as well, particularly fascinating as family outings. Many may know the steep cogwheel train in Luzern, but the Schafbergbahn summits just as prettily – with fairy lights coming on at night no less. For extra whimsy, try the Linzer Grottenbahn train ride to see fairytale characters like dragons and witches.

The city of Hallstat hides another magical world – this time in the crystalline salt caves. After strolling through the Bronze Age town, head on down in a cable car to the world’s oldest salt mines for an otherworldly experience. If you prefer man-made crystals, the Swarovski Kristallwelten is iconic, with changing exhibitions that showcase the precious Austrian crystal in fantasy scenes.

Austria is beautiful to visit at any time of the year, and an Annual Multi-Trip Plan from American Express My Travel Insurance will take care of your needs on every trip – even for something like a train delay. The plan also comes with convenient add-ons to suit your adventure, like the Winter Sports option to cover damage of ski equipment or unfortunate piste closures when you go skiing and snowboarding. For top-tier protection, buy a Superior Annual Multi-Trip Plan and receive a Samsonite luggage.

INSTEAD OF DUBAI, TRY MUSCAT