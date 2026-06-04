Is it worth buying furniture from JB? What homeowners should know

Singaporeans have long crossed to Johor Bahru for groceries, meals and services such as haircuts and massages. In recent years, furniture shopping has been added to that list.

Malaysia-based retailer ruma Home says a significant proportion of its customers come from Singapore. “We have seen steady growth from both online and in-store purchases, with Singapore buyers accounting for about 50 per cent of sales,” said its CEO John Hong.

With six outlets nationwide, ruma Home’s locations include a 26,000 sq ft showroom at Paradigm Mall in Skudai, Johor Bahru — one of the nearest locations for Singapore shoppers. The company delivers to Singapore, with free assembly. Shipping starts from RM300 (S$97), plus an additional RM350 document fee and applicable goods and services tax.

Mr Hong said customers are drawn to the brand’s design approach. “They are looking for pieces that feel current but are still practical for everyday living.”

Price is another factor. Its products are typically 40 to 50 per cent cheaper than comparable options in Singapore, Mr Hong shared, due in part to exchange rates and operating costs. “Customers realise they can achieve a premium look and quality at an accessible price point.”