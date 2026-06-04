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Is it worth buying furniture from JB? What homeowners should know
Offering a broad selection of design-led furniture at accessible prices, ruma Home also provides delivery and after-sales support for customers in Singapore.
Singaporeans have long crossed to Johor Bahru for groceries, meals and services such as haircuts and massages. In recent years, furniture shopping has been added to that list.
Malaysia-based retailer ruma Home says a significant proportion of its customers come from Singapore. “We have seen steady growth from both online and in-store purchases, with Singapore buyers accounting for about 50 per cent of sales,” said its CEO John Hong.
With six outlets nationwide, ruma Home’s locations include a 26,000 sq ft showroom at Paradigm Mall in Skudai, Johor Bahru — one of the nearest locations for Singapore shoppers. The company delivers to Singapore, with free assembly. Shipping starts from RM300 (S$97), plus an additional RM350 document fee and applicable goods and services tax.
Mr Hong said customers are drawn to the brand’s design approach. “They are looking for pieces that feel current but are still practical for everyday living.”
Price is another factor. Its products are typically 40 to 50 per cent cheaper than comparable options in Singapore, Mr Hong shared, due in part to exchange rates and operating costs. “Customers realise they can achieve a premium look and quality at an accessible price point.”
WHY SEE FURNITURE IN PERSON?
Buying furniture online has become increasingly common, with many turning to overseas platforms for greater variety and competitive pricing. But for larger items such as sofas and bed frames, being able to see and test items in person still matters.
“At a certain price point, customers want to feel the material, test the comfort and understand the proportions,” said Mr Hong.
Many shoppers now research options online before visiting a showroom to make a final decision. Customers can browse a wide range of furniture and home accessories at ruma Home, from sofas and dining sets to soft furnishings and decor, with more than 2,000 items across its collection.
“Our range is shaped by customer preferences and evolving design trends,” said Mr Hong. Among Singapore shoppers, styles such as Japandi and mid-century modern — often in neutral, earthy tones — are particularly popular.
At its Paradigm Mall showroom, items are arranged in styled “studio” spaces that mirror real homes, rather than displayed individually. “These setups help customers visualise how different elements come together,” Mr Hong added. “It becomes easier to imagine how the pieces will work in their own space.”
HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF A SHOWROOM VISIT?
For those considering a visit to ruma Home, some preparation can help make the trip more efficient. Mr Hong recommended taking accurate measurements of your home to ensure items will fit. Those working with an interior designer should align on key requirements beforehand, such as dimensions, colour schemes and preferred styles.
Browsing ruma Home’s website in advance can also help narrow down options before visiting.
In-store, staff can guide customers through product selection, from material choices to colour coordination. “Our staff are trained to support customers through the process,” said Mr Hong. “If they are unsure, we encourage them to ask questions so they can make more informed decisions.”
WHAT SUPPORT IS THERE AFTER YOU BUY?
Delivery to Singapore takes between 10 and 20 days, with an express option available at an additional cost.
Before shipping, each piece goes through a quality inspection process, which Mr Hong said helps ensure it arrives in good condition. Once delivered, the company provides free assembly and installation. Customer support is available throughout, including via phone and messaging. Warranty coverage is also extended to Singapore customers.
“For buyers, especially those purchasing from overseas, these services help reduce uncertainty,” he added. “They know what to expect at each stage.”
HOW CAN YOU TURN THE TRIP INTO A DAY OUT?
Furnishing a home can take time, particularly when comparing options and making decisions. Mr Hong suggested treating the visit as a day trip — or even a short stay.
The showroom is located within Paradigm Mall, which also has cafes, restaurants, a cinema and other retail options. There are nearby accommodation options for those who prefer to stay overnight.
“It gives customers more time to explore and decide,” Mr Hong said.
Buying furniture across the border may not be the default choice for everyone, but it offers an alternative for those seeking different designs and price points.
“For many Singapore homeowners, price is an important consideration,” said Mr Hong. “But it is also about access to a wider range of designs, and the confidence that comes from seeing and experiencing the products in person.”
Visit ruma Home online or at its showroom in Paradigm Mall, Skudai, Johor Bahru.