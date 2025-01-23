Journey into Prosperity with The LEGO Group’s festive adventures at Suntec City
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with brick-themed activities, exclusive rewards and cultural performances that bring joy and blessings to all.
For each of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, a unique set of traits is said to define their essence. Those born in the Year of the Snake, for instance, are often associated with determination, curiosity, intuition and charm.
Suntec City, in collaboration with The LEGO Group, is celebrating these attributes by transforming the mall into a festive arena of discovery. Till Feb 9, families and shoppers can embark on a brick-themed adventure filled with opportunities to uncover these virtues – and enjoy rewards to usher in a more auspicious year.
The celebrations promise something for everyone, with exciting missions, exclusive merchandise, deals and rewards, as well as cultural performances that dial up the festive vibes. Adding to the festivity is a show-stopping lantern centrepiece, making Suntec City a must-visit destination this season.
CAPTURE ABUNDANCE, LUCK AND POSITIVE ASPIRATIONS
From the symbolic dishes on the reunion dinner table to the tradition of giving red packets, Chinese New Year is steeped in rituals that welcome luck and prosperity. This year, add a new layer of festive fun with Eddy the Explorer and Sammy the Snake at The Realm of Possibilities.
Held at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 and 2), visitors can join Eddy and Sammy on their Journey into Prosperity. Complete all three activity stations and be treated with a reward.
At the Lake of Abundance, put your fine motor skills to test by helping Eddy and Sammy assemble a fortune fish that symbolises abundance and prosperity.
Next, head to the Fields of Luck, where bright orange persimmons bring sweet tidings and good fortune. In a fun virtual game, collect the fresh fruits while avoiding the spoiled ones to help Eddy and Sammy prepare for their reunion celebrations.
At the Village of Blessings, launch your aspirations for the new year. Amid a towering lantern display, dedicate a message to your loved ones on a digital lantern and send it soaring to start the year on a high note.
Adventurers who complete all three tasks will receive exclusive LEGO rewards. Kids will take home a LEGO Firecracker build (valued at S$14.90) while adults can redeem a S$10 LEGO voucher that can be utilised at the retail pop-up.
PILING ON THE GOOD BLESSINGS
The Realm of Possibilities lives up to its name by extending more surprises at Suntec City. Lucky encounters abound as shoppers enjoy photo opportunities, shopping rewards and perks.
At the Lunar New Year Diorama Display, test your powers of observation by guessing the number of red packets. A correct guess could win you a LEGO set worth S$100. Stick around and you might receive LEGO stickers from the God of Fortune himself, who will be making special weekend appearances in February.
Shoppers can also pile on the perks while preparing for the celebrations. From now until Feb 9, spending at Suntec City comes with tiered rewards. Receive a set of Year of the Snake red packets for spending S$68 and above, and an extra S$5 Suntec City e-voucher when you spend at least S$128. Citi cardmembers get an additional S$15 Suntec City e-voucher for spending S$208 or more in a single receipt.
For Suntec+ members, there’s extra motivation to refresh your wardrobe. Till Jan 26, spend a minimum of S$128 at participating fashion, sports and lifestyle stores to receive a S$5 Suntec City e-voucher credited to your app.
A CULTURAL FIESTA FOR ALL
From thumping drums to jubilant clashing cymbals, nothing stirs up the crowd more than a lion dance performance during Chinese New Year. Once believed to ward off mythical monsters and invite blessings, this energetic and boisterous display remains a cultural favourite.
On Feb 3, the Yiwei Athletic Association lion dance troupe will take the stage at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 3 and 4). Fresh off their victory at the 2023 Genting World Lion Dance Championship, where they outshone 35 international teams, these young performers will dazzle the audience with gravity-defying stunts on high poles.
Another cultural tradition is Huaxia Cultural Hub’s annual Chinese New Year showcase, Spring in the City, now in its 32nd year. Running till Feb 2 at the same atrium, it features performances by visiting groups from China. Shoppers can also explore classical art and crafts, and meet master potters and calligraphers.
For a touch of whimsy, don’t miss the wind chime-themed decorations adorning the mall. And as you stroll through, visit the 12 Zodiac Reading Panels – a crowd-favourite exhibit offering tips and predictions for a prosperous 2025. On display till Feb 12, it’s the perfect way to set your sights on the year ahead.