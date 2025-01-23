Journey into Prosperity with The LEGO Group’s festive adventures at Suntec City

From the symbolic dishes on the reunion dinner table to the tradition of giving red packets, Chinese New Year is steeped in rituals that welcome luck and prosperity. This year, add a new layer of festive fun with Eddy the Explorer and Sammy the Snake at The Realm of Possibilities.

Held at Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 and 2), visitors can join Eddy and Sammy on their Journey into Prosperity. Complete all three activity stations and be treated with a reward.

At the Lake of Abundance, put your fine motor skills to test by helping Eddy and Sammy assemble a fortune fish that symbolises abundance and prosperity.

Next, head to the Fields of Luck, where bright orange persimmons bring sweet tidings and good fortune. In a fun virtual game, collect the fresh fruits while avoiding the spoiled ones to help Eddy and Sammy prepare for their reunion celebrations.

At the Village of Blessings, launch your aspirations for the new year. Amid a towering lantern display, dedicate a message to your loved ones on a digital lantern and send it soaring to start the year on a high note.

Adventurers who complete all three tasks will receive exclusive LEGO rewards. Kids will take home a LEGO Firecracker build (valued at S$14.90) while adults can redeem a S$10 LEGO voucher that can be utilised at the retail pop-up.

PILING ON THE GOOD BLESSINGS