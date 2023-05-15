Kuan Zhai Alley: The ‘hot’ new restaurant you have to try

Sichuan food is having a moment. From tongue-tingling mala hotpot to tangy cu liu ji (vinegar chicken) and umami-laden dandan mian (thin wheat noodles in a spicy meat sauce), it seems that Singaporeans can’t get enough of the cuisine’s delightfully complex flavours.

Satisfy those cravings at Kuan Zhai Alley, a new contemporary Sichuan restaurant located at Capital Square on Church Street. Named after the historic district in Chengdu, it serves up noteworthy Sichuan fare with a dash of flair.

A SYMPHONY OF FLAVOURS

Authenticity is the name of the game here. The restaurant’s chefs, most of whom hail from Sichuan province, harness traditional cooking methods to whip up a wide array of dishes.

Said head chef Wei Huiping, who was born in the city of Guang’an in eastern Sichuan and has been cooking since he was 15: “Most of our ingredients, including chillies and spices, are sourced from China to ensure that our customers can enjoy exquisite, authentic Sichuan cuisine.”