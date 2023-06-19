Land the perfect serviced apartment for your unique needs

We all know the saying that “location is everything” but the ideal address means different things to different people.

Friends vacationing together might gravitate to a district known for its abundant food and entertainment options. Parents of young children could prefer a convenient neighbourhood with plenty of wide spaces to push strollers. Those sojourning on their own, meanwhile, might seek out accommodation off the beaten track.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a place to stay for several days, a couple of weeks or a few months, it’s important to do your research. The needs of a frequent business traveller to Singapore will not be the same as a local family looking for temporary lodging while awaiting the completion of a new home.

Serviced apartments are a sound alternative to hotels, especially if space and amenities such as a full kitchen are key considerations. And no matter your situation or stage of life, Far East Hospitality Serviced Residences has a wide range of generously sized options to accommodate your requirements.

YOUNG, WILD AND FREE