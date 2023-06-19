Land the perfect serviced apartment for your unique needs
Whether you’re an expat touching down in Singapore or a local looking for a temporary abode, you’re bound to find a suitable home with Far East Hospitality Serviced Residences.
We all know the saying that “location is everything” but the ideal address means different things to different people.
Friends vacationing together might gravitate to a district known for its abundant food and entertainment options. Parents of young children could prefer a convenient neighbourhood with plenty of wide spaces to push strollers. Those sojourning on their own, meanwhile, might seek out accommodation off the beaten track.
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a place to stay for several days, a couple of weeks or a few months, it’s important to do your research. The needs of a frequent business traveller to Singapore will not be the same as a local family looking for temporary lodging while awaiting the completion of a new home.
Serviced apartments are a sound alternative to hotels, especially if space and amenities such as a full kitchen are key considerations. And no matter your situation or stage of life, Far East Hospitality Serviced Residences has a wide range of generously sized options to accommodate your requirements.
YOUNG, WILD AND FREE
Footloose, fun-loving travellers and expats will find the Adina Serviced Apartments Singapore Orchard and Village Residence Robertson Quay fantastic bases for exploring Singapore’s myriad delights.
For those who prioritise being in the centre of the action, Village Residence Robertson Quay is situated in a lively neighbourhood with countless dining, cultural and entertainment choices. Residents can hang out and meet like-minded global citizens right at their doorstep or go for runs along the scenic riverside.
If you have hybrid work arrangements, you will find the Adina Serviced Apartments Singapore Orchard to be an ideal home. Its contemporary design provides a chic backdrop for working from home, and with it being situated near Somerset MRT, the property is only a couple of stops away from the central business district for fuss-free commutes to the office.
After work, the options for chilling out are endless: You can go for a refreshing dip in the outdoor rooftop pool or meet friends at nearby bars like KPO on Killiney Road, Ice Cold Beer at Emerald Hill and Wine Connection at Cuppage Terrace.
WE ARE FAMILY
Families who place a premium on space will be attracted to the sizeable accommodations at Orchard Parksuites. The apartments and penthouses here feature up to four bedrooms, minimising the chances of a tussle happening during those times when the kids want to watch Disney+ just as Mum is about to hop on a Zoom call. Being right next to Orchard MRT also makes travelling to school or work a breeze for all.
Far East Plaza Residences – which sits above the mall of the same name – could be the right abode for you if you prefer being on the edge of the shopping belt. It boasts a plethora of retail, dining and entertainment offerings within walking distance, sans the hustle and bustle of being right in the centre of town. Balconies in all apartments mean more space to set up a yoga mat, and perhaps enjoy a sundowner or two as you take in the mesmerising skyline.
Those looking for a reprieve from the urban jungle might opt for Orchard Scotts Residences. Set within 2.5 hectares of beautifully sculpted gardens, with expansive spaces for children to run freely, this award-winning property features spacious apartments with up to four bedrooms, making it perfect for growing families – pawrents included.
For a “sea” change, Village Residence West Coast is handily placed minutes from the oceanside West Coast Park and the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (open to non-members for drinks and dining). Located above West Coast Plaza, amenities like supermarkets, retail shops and childcare services are a boon for busy parents. It’s also close to green lungs like Clementi Woods Park, the Southern Ridges and Kent Ridge Park, great for active families and walks with Rover.
Stays with the family look set to be even more fun-filled from June 2023. A stay in a fruit-themed apartment comes with a set of four matching aprons (two for adults and two for children); Play-Doh kitchen creations for aspiring junior bakers; a kiddy welcome pack with a wooden baking set; a rainbow stacking game; and more. The offer is valid until December 2023. Make your booking today.
WITH THIS RING, I THEE WED
Newlywed couples waiting for their house to be constructed or those waiting for their homes to be upgraded under HDB's Home Improvement Programme are not forgotten. For a classic, local experience, Village Residence Hougang ticks all the boxes.
With Hougang 1 mall located just downstairs, daily grocery shopping won’t have to be a chore, while the nearby Punggol Park is a delightful spot for languid strolls or a spot of inline skating.
Its proximity to the north-eastern business and industrial parks also makes it a top choice for business travellers or people working in that area.
Those involved in the world of start-ups, innovation or education may find their dream space at Oasia Residence. On the fringe of the science and technology cluster, these stylish serviced apartments are minutes' drive from the National University of Singapore, the Singapore Science Park and one-north.
The development was designed around a “3R” (refresh, refuel, recharge) philosophy of wellness. There are lots of open spaces where the coastal breeze refreshes the senses; recreational amenities such as a fitness centre, tennis court and swimming pool help one recharge; while The Living Room on the first level has a 24-hour self-service area that lets you refuel with coffee, fruit-infused water and snacks.
Your choice of accommodation can make or break your experience. With Far East Hospitality’s plentiful options across the island, you’re sure to find the right apartment for your needs.
Find your home away from home with Far East Hospitality.
This advertorial was produced in partnership with 99.co.