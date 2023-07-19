Life’s good for people and the planet, with LG’s range of smart solutions
From essential electronics to home automation, the brand provides state-of-the-art functionality and upsized user experiences.
What comes to mind when you think of a contemporary smart home? Very likely one that’s decked with cutting-edge features like voice control, seamless automation and remote access. Once relegated to the realm of fiction, these conveniences have become reality in bigger and better ways than previously imagined.
Armed with a refreshed brand identity and propelled by smart solutions like LG ThinQ, LG Electronics is driving the evolution of its connected home offerings to meet the future needs of today’s consumers. Committed to leaving a lasting impact, LG seeks to forge meaningful connections with customers from all walks of life through a seamless blend of physical and digital touchpoints, and cement its position as the definitive choice for electronics and lifestyle products.
At the heart of LG’s operations lies its guiding principle of “Life’s Good”, which revolves around “people, sincerity and sticking to the fundamentals”. Ensuring an uncompromising customer experience is a key priority, and the company strives for impeccable standards in every aspect of its offerings.
LG also applies great care and thought to its processes, with the objective of generating what LG describes as “warmth and smiles”. By adopting a “sustainable cycle” approach, LG integrates environmentally friendly practices at every stage of the home appliance lifecycle, from production and packaging to usage and recycling. For instance, as an active proponent of urban mining, LG extracts materials such as plastic, iron and non-ferrous metals from discarded appliances and repurposes them for the production of new products.
LG THINQ: A SMARTER WAY OF LIVING
Key to LG’s refreshed brand strategy is human-centred innovation. By staying attuned to the market and creating intelligent solutions that add value to everyday life, the electronics giant aims to deliver products that enhance the experiences of consumers across age groups.
LG ThinQ, the brand’s range of smart home products, includes innovative appliances like the LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan, LG WashTower and LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator. These appliances harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT), facilitating seamless communication and connectivity among devices to create an integrated home experience.
Featuring intuitive controls and intelligent automation, LG ThinQ products streamline everyday tasks. They are also compatible with popular virtual assistants like Google Assistant and over 150 other services, making it easier to take charge of your connected home.
You can efficiently oversee your connected devices and fine-tune settings remotely with the LG ThinQ App on your smart device. For instance, the integrated Wi-Fi capability of the LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan allows you to effortlessly monitor and control air quality, temperature and humidity levels, whether you’re relaxing in the living room or returning from work.
When it comes to laundry, the LG WashTower, equipped with Smart Pairing technology, takes the guesswork out of drying by applying a suitable course based on the previous wash cycle. The all-in-one washer-dryer also uses artificial intelligence to optimise laundry time and energy usage, enhancing energy efficiency.
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator, designed to simplify daily life, allows you to see what’s inside with a simple knock, ensuring you can quickly identify what you need. And if your ice cream has melted on the trip home from the supermarket, the express freeze function quickly brings it back to its optimum state.
DESIGNED TO GO ABOVE AND BEYOND
LG ThinQ is built to “think” for you, enriching how you live, work and play through voice and visual innovations. What sets the platform apart is its ability to continuously adapt to your needs and preferences. By learning your routines and habits, ThinQ products offer personalised suggestions to optimise your day-to-day life.
Moreover, LG ThinQ smart home devices have self-maintenance capabilities that help extend their lifespan, potentially reducing electronic waste. These devices can analyse usage patterns to optimise efficiency, resulting in time, energy and cost savings. Additionally, they provide tailored tips to prevent malfunctions and mishaps.
With its inimitable blend of logic and magic, LG is dedicated to ensuring that life is good for everyone. Whether it’s to help you whip up a meal for loved ones or bond over a live sports match, LG wants its products to be part of life’s everyday moments.
Learn more about LG’s brand refresh, its latest products, as well as LG ThinQ.