Life’s good for people and the planet, with LG’s range of smart solutions

What comes to mind when you think of a contemporary smart home? Very likely one that’s decked with cutting-edge features like voice control, seamless automation and remote access. Once relegated to the realm of fiction, these conveniences have become reality in bigger and better ways than previously imagined.

Armed with a refreshed brand identity and propelled by smart solutions like LG ThinQ, LG Electronics is driving the evolution of its connected home offerings to meet the future needs of today’s consumers. Committed to leaving a lasting impact, LG seeks to forge meaningful connections with customers from all walks of life through a seamless blend of physical and digital touchpoints, and cement its position as the definitive choice for electronics and lifestyle products.

At the heart of LG’s operations lies its guiding principle of “Life’s Good”, which revolves around “people, sincerity and sticking to the fundamentals”. Ensuring an uncompromising customer experience is a key priority, and the company strives for impeccable standards in every aspect of its offerings.

LG also applies great care and thought to its processes, with the objective of generating what LG describes as “warmth and smiles”. By adopting a “sustainable cycle” approach, LG integrates environmentally friendly practices at every stage of the home appliance lifecycle, from production and packaging to usage and recycling. For instance, as an active proponent of urban mining, LG extracts materials such as plastic, iron and non-ferrous metals from discarded appliances and repurposes them for the production of new products.

LG THINQ: A SMARTER WAY OF LIVING