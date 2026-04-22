Longchamp introduces a longer take on the shoulder bag

When it comes to style, Parisians are often associated with an effortless ease – something that shows up in everyday gestures.

Spend enough time in the city and a pattern emerges: Daily essentials – whether a freshly baked baguette or a folded newspaper – are not so much carried as they are tucked under the arm. It is an intuitive habit, but one that also creates a recognisable silhouette.

Longchamp’s latest design for Summer 2026 draws on that familiar gesture. With a horizontal profile that sits neatly under the arm, the Looong reflects that same natural rhythm, shaped by the pace of city life.

A NEW RETAIL SPACE