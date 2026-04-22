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Longchamp introduces a longer take on the shoulder bag
The Looong, featuring a horizontal shape that can be worn on the shoulder or tucked under the arm, leads the brand’s Summer 2026 collection, now showcased at a travelling boutique at Raffles City.
When it comes to style, Parisians are often associated with an effortless ease – something that shows up in everyday gestures.
Spend enough time in the city and a pattern emerges: Daily essentials – whether a freshly baked baguette or a folded newspaper – are not so much carried as they are tucked under the arm. It is an intuitive habit, but one that also creates a recognisable silhouette.
Longchamp’s latest design for Summer 2026 draws on that familiar gesture. With a horizontal profile that sits neatly under the arm, the Looong reflects that same natural rhythm, shaped by the pace of city life.
A NEW RETAIL SPACE
To mark its latest launch in Singapore, Longchamp has introduced a new boutique at Raffles City, running until Sep 15. Part of a travelling series, the local outpost marks its sixth stop in Asia, bringing a refreshed retail concept to a familiar shopping destination.
The installation centres on green – a colour long associated with the brand’s visual identity. The space features varying green tones, creating a layered and immersive setting. Visitors can explore the Looong up close, taking in its proportions, construction and material, and try it on to see how it sits and moves with the body. Signature lines such as Le Pliage and Le Roseau are also on display, offering a clearer sense of how the pieces relate to one another.
THAT PARISIAN SENSIBILITY
A new silhouette always draws attention. With its elongated proportions, the Looong reworks the classic shoulder bag into a more horizontal form that extends slightly beyond the body.
The bag’s east-west orientation feels deliberate without being overstated, offering a subtle point of difference while maintaining balance. From the front, it takes on a triangular silhouette formed by pinched gussets. A gently curved dip along the top – recalling a saddle and the house’s equestrian roots – adds a soft lift, while the base flares slightly for stability.
Crafted from supple cowhide leather, the bag holds its shape while remaining soft to the touch. It sits comfortably against the body, reinforcing the idea of something made to be worn throughout the day.
MOVING WITH YOU
Designed with everyday use in mind, the Looong sits somewhere between a day bag and an evening accessory. Its elongated shape offers extra space without appearing bulky, making room for essentials – and a little more.
The horizontal format also makes items easier to access, particularly when on the move – a thoughtful detail that complements the overall design.
Two slender straps provide a secure grip, finished with the brand’s signature buckles. They can be adjusted for different ways of carrying, whether worn over the shoulder or held by hand.
The bag comes in a mix of classic and seasonal shades, including deep black, mocha brown and tonka red, alongside lighter tones such as sky blue and pistachio green. The palette adds variety while remaining easy to wear.
“The Looong ticks every box required of a new It-bag,” said Longchamp creative director Sophie Delafontaine. “Worn snug against the body, it is an extension of personal style, ideal for women who want a bag with both character and charisma.”
Book an appointment to visit the travelling boutique at Raffles City or explore the Looong at Longchamp’s website.