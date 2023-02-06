Look forward to better skin health this year

Hyperpigmentation, characterised by dark spots and an uneven skin tone, gets more severe as we age. “Internal factors such as one’s genes play a part, but so do external factors such as using the wrong skincare products that affect one’s melanin pigmentary systems,” explained Ms Wong.

Ms Wong added that boosting your skin’s cellular turnover with ingredients such as Vitamin C, retinol and tranexamic acid may help reduce the formation of dark spots. “Using these in tandem with moisturising agents will enable ingredients to penetrate more deeply into the skin’s layers, restoring firmness and lightening dark spots while repairing the skin,” she said.

Besides hyperpigmentation, acne scars are another top source of concern for New York Skin Solutions customers, with a rise in the number of male customers seeking treatment for this issue, revealed Ms Wong.

Scarring is a part of the skin’s natural healing process following an acne outbreak. Some people with acne-prone skin stay away from using moisturiser, thinking that it will trigger further outbreaks. However, they may actually benefit from a regular hydrating routine, said Ms Wong.

There are two reasons for this. Firstly, well-moisturised skin aids the healing process following an acne outbreak, reducing the appearance of scars. Secondly, skin that is hydrated encourages healthy sebum production that, in turn, keeps the oil glands in check. A good hydrating routine, coupled with proper cleansing to balance the skin’s pH levels, can go a long way in preventing future outbreaks for those with acne-prone skin.

It is also common for people to get itchy and dry skin or red patches on the skin as they age, which they usually attribute to their skin becoming more “sensitive”. Although they are not exactly wrong, Ms Wong explained that “sensitive skin” is a catch-all term describing a broad spectrum of issues, including eczema. Therefore, it would be more helpful to consult a professional to better understand the underlying cause of the skin issue you are dealing with.

In general, however, Ms Wong said that those dealing with redness, itchiness or dryness should avoid products with exfoliants, strengthen the skin’s barrier by keeping it hydrated, and be religious about using sunscreen.

FACIAL TREATMENTS: NO LONGER AN INDULGENCE