Luxury meets sustainability, without compromise

Sustainable luxury used to be the stuff of urban legend, but BMW’s holistic approach proves that luxury can be sustainable and electric.

The all-electric version of the BMW 7 Series, the brand’s flagship luxury sedan, is manufactured using 100% green energy at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany.

It starts with reducing the use of rare-earth materials in the construction of the electric motors. And for raw materials essential for the production of battery cells, such as cobalt and lithium, the BMW Group procures them before supplying them to the battery cell manufacturers it partners – helping to ensure transparency with regards to the material’s origin and the mining methods used.

This means BMW i7 owners can rest assured that their electric vehicle has been assembled from a sustainable supply chain, in compliance with environmental and social regulations pertaining to human rights, conservation of natural resources and CO2 emissions reduction.

However, BMW’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop there. Designing for circularity is a key principle in the development process of the latest BMW vehicles, where raw materials are recycled for as long as possible. This minimises the use of primary materials and related energy- and carbon-intensive processes that are harmful to the environment.

GREEN MANUFACTURING AND MATERIALS