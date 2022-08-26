Luxury meets sustainability, without compromise
The BMW i7 is the brand’s first all-electric luxury sedan that demonstrates what happens when environmentally friendly manufacturing meets a lavish motoring experience.
Sustainable luxury used to be the stuff of urban legend, but BMW’s holistic approach proves that luxury can be sustainable and electric.
The all-electric version of the BMW 7 Series, the brand’s flagship luxury sedan, is manufactured using 100% green energy at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany.
It starts with reducing the use of rare-earth materials in the construction of the electric motors. And for raw materials essential for the production of battery cells, such as cobalt and lithium, the BMW Group procures them before supplying them to the battery cell manufacturers it partners – helping to ensure transparency with regards to the material’s origin and the mining methods used.
This means BMW i7 owners can rest assured that their electric vehicle has been assembled from a sustainable supply chain, in compliance with environmental and social regulations pertaining to human rights, conservation of natural resources and CO2 emissions reduction.
However, BMW’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop there. Designing for circularity is a key principle in the development process of the latest BMW vehicles, where raw materials are recycled for as long as possible. This minimises the use of primary materials and related energy- and carbon-intensive processes that are harmful to the environment.
GREEN MANUFACTURING AND MATERIALS
A large proportion of the BMW i7 is made from natural and recycled materials.
For example, up to 50 per cent of the aluminium used in manufacturing the castings for the models comes from the secondary market. According to BMW, this helps cut CO2 emissions by around 80 per cent.
Inside the vehicle, floor coverings are made from recycled nylon waste material such as fishing nets recovered from the sea.
Recycled plastics refashioned as premium material also feature on components including the front grille and door panelling throughout the cabin.
SUSTAINABLE LUXURY AND SILENT POWER DELIVERY
What’s interesting is how this notion of sustainable luxury mirrors the characteristics of the electric drivetrain, where the absence of an internal combustion engine and lack of vibration give rise to effortless acceleration and a smoother, more refined driving experience. The virtually silent – and instantaneous – power delivery translates to more in-cabin serenity, adding to the sense of luxury.
Many more elements speak of luxury in the BMW i7, including the option of doors that automatically open and close at the touch of a button. In addition, the new Iconic Glow crystal headlights boast strategically placed Swarovski crystals that add more dazzle and shine to the BMW i7.
Also making its debut on the BMW i7 is the BMW Interaction Bar, a touch-sensitive panel for adjusting functions such as interior lighting, ventilation and climate control, which accentuates the sleek interior design with barely visible air vents.
SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY, STYLE AND TECHNOLOGY
The BMW i7 captures the imagination, with the launch version in Singapore featuring two electric motors producing 544hp and 745 Nm of torque, enough to move from a standstill to 100kmh in 4.7 sec.
BMW EVs will also be available with either a home AC charger (including installation) or a Shell Recharge subscription package of 10,000kWh for 3 years. And should 195kW fast chargers become available here, the BMW i7 is already equipped to take advantage of this.
While performance and power are abundant, this isn’t the raison d’etre of the new BMW i7. The car is fuelled by the drive to seamlessly integrate sustainability, style and technology into a next-generation package – one that’s available right now.
Here’s to driving towards the future with BMW.
Visit the BMW iPavilion pop-up outside ION Orchard from Aug 27 to Sept 18, from 10am to 10pm, and find out more about the latest range of BMW electric vehicles. Admission is free.