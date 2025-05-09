M1’s anniversary sale: Celebrate with exclusive gifts, upgrades and deals
Both new and existing customers can enjoy an array of exciting rewards.
Are you a tech enthusiast on the hunt for the latest gadget? M1 has good news – its much-anticipated anniversary sale is now on, and it is offering brand new phones at S$0, among other exciting deals.
According to Mr Souvik Basu, marketing director at M1, this year’s sale is its biggest yet, with exclusive deals, discounts and gifts for all. “We understand that Singaporeans are discerning consumers who recognise great value when they see it,” Mr Basu said. “That’s precisely what our anniversary campaign aims to deliver – where else can you get the latest iPhone 16 for S$0?”
MAKING NEW TECH MORE AFFORDABLE
In addition to attractive offers on the iPhone 16 series, M1 is offering S$0 deals on a wide range of devices. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, powered by cutting-edge AI technology; and the eye-catching Oppo Reno13 Pro, a sleek, lightweight smartphone with heavyweight performance.
M1 is currently the only telco provider in Singapore to offer this S$0 promotion, and it is open to both new and existing customers.
AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PLANS
“Typically, S$0 device promotions come with high monthly subscription fees,” Mr Basu shared. “However, for our anniversary sale, we are offering large discounts on these fees, allowing customers to get the latest phones on affordable monthly plans.”
This means you can spread the cost of a major purchase over several months, making it easier on your wallet. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB (recommended retail price: S$1,899) will cost S$79.95 per month, while the Samsung S25 256GB (recommended retail price: S$1,288) is available for just S$51.95 per month.
To save even more, consider trading in your current phone. You can get as much as S$805 back in cash, which you can then put towards your monthly installments.
AN ARRAY OF BENEFITS
With M1, you’re getting more than just a new phone – you’ll also enjoy a host of attractive perks. All monthly plans come with worldwide roaming (with allocations depending on your selected plan), so you can stay connected with loved ones wherever your globetrotting adventures take you. In addition, new M1 customers who sign up during the anniversary sale will receive unlimited weekend data for two months.
Other benefits include access to True 5G, M1’s ultra-low latency network that covers 99 per cent of Singapore. This means you can stream videos or make high-definition video calls on your phone without experiencing any lags.
EXTRA VALUE FOR LOYAL CUSTOMERS
As a token of appreciation for existing customers, M1 is offering vouchers and discounts for their next phone upgrade. These can be combined with the anniversary sale deals, translating into even bigger discounts.
Plus, there are weekly prizes up for grabs in the anniversary claw catcher game on the My M1+ app, such as bonus discounts and roaming perks. Existing customers can also enjoy cashback rewards when shopping online at selected merchants like Shopee, Expedia, FairPrice and Trip.com. Simply make your purchase through the My M1+ App from an M1 cashback merchant and you’ll get cashback as credit to your M1 account. The cashback is automatically applied to your bill and can be used to offset any payments under that mobile line’s account.
By always putting customers first, it’s no surprise M1 was recently awarded the coveted titles of Best Telecom Provider and Best Customer-Centric Telecom Provider by World Business Outlook.
From exclusive deals on the latest devices to value-packed mobile plans, the M1 anniversary sale is your perfect opportunity to upgrade – without stretching your budget.
The M1 anniversary sale is now on through Jun 15, 2025. For more information, visit the M1 website or your nearest M1 store.