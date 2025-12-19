Meet the espresso machine that’s smart enough to keep up with you

A thermocoil system heats water quickly and keeps a stable temperature throughout the brew cycle. In addition, automatic milk frothing and heating provide even results without any waste or manual guesswork.

Other nifty features help simplify the process. A built-in conical steel burr grinder offers uniform grind size for better extraction, while the removable bean hopper makes it easy to switch blends without cross-contamination – ideal for those who like to experiment. Plus, the generous 2.2-litre water tank means fewer refills, especially useful if you’re brewing for more than one.

Prefer decaf in the evening? The KF8 has a bypass chute for pre-ground coffee, so you can skip the hopper without disrupting your settings.

COFFEE, JUST HOW YOU LIKE IT