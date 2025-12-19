brand studio Advertorial
Meet the espresso machine that’s smart enough to keep up with you
KitchenAid’s new KF8 fully automatic espresso machine doesn’t just make coffee – it learns how you like it.
There’s no shortage of espresso machines promising cafe-quality brews at home. But few are as attuned to the rituals of daily coffee drinkers as the new KitchenAid KF8. This fully automatic machine is designed not just to make your favourite drinks, but to remember them – right down to the last detail.
With its quiet operation, five-inch touchscreen interface and precision controls, the KF8 is a barista-level machine tailored for home use. Its thoughtful engineering was recognised with a Red Dot Award for product design and user experience in the Kitchen Appliances category, a nod to both its form and function.
Start your day right with the KF8, designed with intuitive features that make well-crafted coffee part of your daily routine. Video: KitchenAid
A PERFECT CUP EVERY TIME
Whether you lean towards a quick morning cup of Joe or a more detailed espresso routine, the KF8 makes things effortless. A 15-bar pump provides the optimal pressure for full-bodied espresso, with a low-pressure pre-infusion step that gently expands the grounds before extraction. This steady build-up helps maintain temperature consistency and creates a rich, velvety crema – shot after shot.
A thermocoil system heats water quickly and keeps a stable temperature throughout the brew cycle. In addition, automatic milk frothing and heating provide even results without any waste or manual guesswork.
Other nifty features help simplify the process. A built-in conical steel burr grinder offers uniform grind size for better extraction, while the removable bean hopper makes it easy to switch blends without cross-contamination – ideal for those who like to experiment. Plus, the generous 2.2-litre water tank means fewer refills, especially useful if you’re brewing for more than one.
Prefer decaf in the evening? The KF8 has a bypass chute for pre-ground coffee, so you can skip the hopper without disrupting your settings.
COFFEE, JUST HOW YOU LIKE IT
The KF8 doesn’t just learn your preferences – it builds a coffee routine that feels personal.
With more than 40 drink options at your fingertips – from lattes and flat whites to cortados and cappuccinos – the machine caters to every taste. You can customise and save your favourite recipes across six user profiles, adjusting not just strength and size, but even the order in which milk and coffee are dispensed.
Partial to an oat latte, but never quite get the texture right? The KF8 has a dedicated mode for plant-based milks like almond, soy and oat, with settings that help optimise frothing for different textures.
FITTING SEAMLESSLY INTO THE MODERN HOME
Certified by Quiet Mark – a UK-based programme that recognises low-noise appliances – the KF8 is one of the quietest espresso machines in its class. It grinds and steams with minimal sound, so you won’t have to worry about waking the rest of the household. For those who appreciate good design and engineering, the certification is a quiet mark of quality.
Looks-wise, the machine complements modern kitchen palettes with four understated finishes – stainless steel, cast-iron black, porcelain white and juniper. Its sleek, compact form and durable metal-clad shell are made for long-term use.
As a bonus, maintenance is refreshingly straightforward. A “clean me” prompt appears when it’s time to run a cycle, helping you keep the machine in top condition with minimal effort.
With its award-winning design, low-noise performance and intuitive features, the KF8 offers barista-quality coffee without the complexity. It adapts to your daily rhythm, elevating everyday coffee moments into something to savour.
Discover the new KitchenAid KF8 fully automatic espresso machine and experience cafe-level excellence at home.