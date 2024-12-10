A Merry Reef Adventure: Where holiday magic meets underwater discovery
Enjoy a unique swim-and-seek quest, marvel at mesmerising coral reef exhibits, meet an underwater Santa and discover the vital role reefs play in supporting marine life.
This year-end season, embark on an enchanting underwater journey that blends holiday charm with the marvels of the ocean. The S.E.A. Aquarium transforms into a marine wonderland with A Merry Reef Adventure, offering a Christmas celebration unlike any other.
A SWIM-AND-SEEK ADVENTURE
Meet Caleb, the animated clown triggerfish who is on an extraordinary mission to find the owner of a mysterious red hat. This imaginative twist on the classic game of hide-and-seek invites families to explore a captivating coral reef environment teeming with marine activity.
Local artist and picture-book illustrator Josef Lee brings Caleb’s adventure to life with whimsical illustrations of fascinating reef animals. These lively artworks challenge young minds to match the drawings with their real-life counterparts. Visitors can also marvel at the reef’s natural treasures, such as the striking blue blanquillo and dazzling queen triggerfish.
Like the marine animals around him, Caleb depends on the coral habitat for survival. Information boards lining the exhibits highlight these intricate connections, offering a deeper understanding of the coral reef ecosystem. Interactive games and an animated video wall further enrich the experience, combining play with education to help children grasp the fragility of these vital ecosystems while fostering conservation awareness.
But one question lingers – will Caleb succeed in his mission? There’s only one way to find out – join him on his Swim-and Seek Adventure and be part of the excitement.
For children with an artistic flair, the Colouring Cove is a must-visit. Armed with Stabilo colour pencils, they can unleash their inner artists by adding vibrant touches to Lee’s spirited illustrations. Limited-edition Stabilo crayon sets are also available for purchase, making them an ideal gift for young creators and a thoughtful keepsake from the outing.
THE MERRY DIVE FEED AND THE JOLLY MEET & GREET
The holiday fun continues at the Open Ocean Habitat, where Father Christmas trades his sleigh for diving gear in the Merry Dive Feed. With a bucket full of surprises for the aquarium’s marine residents, diver Santa makes a splash alongside his trusty elves to spread festive cheer, until he realises his iconic red hat is missing. In this interactive presentation, the dive team enlists your family’s help to recover Santa’s hat. The Merry Dive Feed takes place at 3.45pm, while Santa’s Greeting happens at 11.15am, with an additional appearance at 7pm between Dec 25 and Dec 31. During the festive week, kids aged four to 12 can look forward to receiving an exclusive plushie keychain at both events, while stocks last.
Don’t miss the chance to snap photos with a S.E.A. Aquarium mascot, decked out in holiday attire for the Jolly Meet & Greet. The mascot makes appearances at noon and 2pm on weekdays, with extra sessions at 3pm on weekends and public holidays. From Dec 25 to Dec 31, an evening session at 7.20pm will also be available.
DOUBLE THE JOY WITH S.E.A. AQUARIUM’S YEAR-END SPECIALS
Make this seasonal adventure even better with S.E.A. Aquarium’s two-for-one ticket promotion, running from now till Dec 22. Purchase two one-day adult tickets (usual price: S$88 each) for the price of one – ideal for sharing with a loved one and maximising your savings.
Tickets are valid for entry from Dec 1 to Jan 2, giving you plenty of time to explore everything A Merry Reef Adventure has to offer. Children’s tickets (ages four to 12) are sold separately, starting from S$31.
Parents looking for more engaging activities can consider the Junior Ocean Detective workshop. Tailored for children aged seven to 12, this two-hour programme runs on selected weekdays and weekends, priced at S$69 per participant. Budding detectives will delve into intriguing marine mysteries using specially designed toolkits. This workshop offers a hands-on approach to learning, creating lasting memories and encouraging a deeper appreciation for environmental care among the young ones.
Don’t miss this limited-time offer – book your S.E.A. Aquarium tickets today and make this holiday season one to remember. From Dec 25 to Dec 31, enjoy even more festive fun with extended operating hours until 8pm.