A Merry Reef Adventure: Where holiday magic meets underwater discovery

For children with an artistic flair, the Colouring Cove is a must-visit. Armed with Stabilo colour pencils, they can unleash their inner artists by adding vibrant touches to Lee’s spirited illustrations. Limited-edition Stabilo crayon sets are also available for purchase, making them an ideal gift for young creators and a thoughtful keepsake from the outing.

THE MERRY DIVE FEED AND THE JOLLY MEET & GREET

The holiday fun continues at the Open Ocean Habitat, where Father Christmas trades his sleigh for diving gear in the Merry Dive Feed. With a bucket full of surprises for the aquarium’s marine residents, diver Santa makes a splash alongside his trusty elves to spread festive cheer, until he realises his iconic red hat is missing. In this interactive presentation, the dive team enlists your family’s help to recover Santa’s hat. The Merry Dive Feed takes place at 3.45pm, while Santa’s Greeting happens at 11.15am, with an additional appearance at 7pm between Dec 25 and Dec 31. During the festive week, kids aged four to 12 can look forward to receiving an exclusive plushie keychain at both events, while stocks last.

Don’t miss the chance to snap photos with a S.E.A. Aquarium mascot, decked out in holiday attire for the Jolly Meet & Greet. The mascot makes appearances at noon and 2pm on weekdays, with extra sessions at 3pm on weekends and public holidays. From Dec 25 to Dec 31, an evening session at 7.20pm will also be available.

DOUBLE THE JOY WITH S.E.A. AQUARIUM’S YEAR-END SPECIALS