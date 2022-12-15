Merz Aesthetics: Shifting the industry away from unrealistic beauty standards

In today’s social media era of beauty filters and photo editing tools, you can have the “perfect” face. This desire for perfection, however, comes at a price: You may end up feeling more insecure over time.

According to Mr Lawrence Siow, APAC president of Merz Aesthetics, social media has had a major impact on the medical aesthetics industry. “Over the past few years, more doctors have recounted stories of patients coming to a consultation with retouched photos as examples of the results they’d like to see.”

As an established medical aesthetics company, Merz Aesthetics knows that it is an impossible pursuit to measure oneself against airbrushed beauty standards. In what might seem like an unusual move for an aesthetics business, the company is on a mission to empower patients to feel more confident in their own skin.



Said Mr Siow: “We want to do our part to shift the industry away from unrealistic perfection. Everyone has a unique beauty, and we want to encourage people to embrace the defining features that make them who they are.”

SAFE, CUSTOMISABLE, NON-INVASIVE OPTIONS

Founded over 110 years ago as a speciality healthcare company, Merz Aesthetics prides itself on having established trusted relationships with its healthcare professional clients and supporting them in their patients’ journey to “become better versions of themselves”.

Mr Siow elaborated: “We want to unlock people’s confidence by helping them look and feel good. In some ways, the notion of aesthetics treatments is still somewhat taboo, but there is no shame or harm in investing in self-care. By offering patients safe, customisable and non-invasive options, we want to communicate that going to an aesthetic clinic to take care of yourself can be just as normal as getting a hair or spa treatment.”

Merz Aesthetics has developed a portfolio of energy-based devices to lift and tighten sagging skin, botulinum toxin injections to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and dermal fillers to address volume loss and smooth out facial wrinkles and folds.