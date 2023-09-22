Mesmerising works by Asian artists take centre stage at da:ns focus – Connect Asia Now (CAN)
This October, expect enthralling performances by seasoned and up-and-coming choreographers from China, Thailand and Indonesia as part of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s flagship dance event.
Dance has evolved into a multi-faceted medium that allows choreographers and dancers to express emotions, communicate or embody concepts, tell stories and explore the human body's capabilities. Engaging viewers by melding diverse influences and technologies, this powerful art form can leave a lasting impact that reverberates long after the curtain falls.
This October, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay invites audiences to experience and discover works by some of Asia’s most exciting dancemakers at da:ns focus – Connect Asia Now (CAN), which makes its debut from Oct 13 to 15.
ASIAN MOVERS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Dedicated to works by Asian dance artists, CAN will be an annual fixture on the da:ns focus calendar. Performances will take place across various venues, including Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, Esplanade Theatre Studio and Esplanade Annexe Studio.
“CAN is a gathering place for artists, practitioners and producers to connect and develop Asia’s contemporary dance scene,” said Izumi Asakawa, producer at Esplanade. “As an arts centre in Asia, it’s important for Esplanade to spotlight creatives from the region and provide resources for new artistic creations.”
After weathering sustainability challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s TAO Dance Theater makes a full return to international touring this year, including a stop in Singapore with the Southeast Asian premiere of its double-bill performance 13 and 14. Choreographed by Tao Ye, it underscores the troupe’s distinct minimalist style and meticulous execution, delving into themes such as change, connection and the interplay between motion and stillness.
“While 13 examines the concept of ever-changing states and physical forms, 14 explores the notion of stillness and repetition. The pieces complement each other, presenting new dimensions in the relationship between body and movement,” said Asakawa.
Audiences can also look forward to a new work by Thailand-based Kornkarn Rungsawang, part of a new generation of Asian dancemakers who continue to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary dance. Commissioned by Esplanade, Mali Bucha: Dance Offering will be Rungsawang’s first full-length production. Her work is sure to strike a chord with Singaporeans familiar with dance rituals performed at Thai shrines and temples, with Rungsawang modernising this traditional art form by marrying dance and virtual reality.
“Rungsawang is an exceptional dancer with a strong background in Thai traditional dance. We have observed her artistic growth over the years and are thrilled to see her become a choreographer in her own right,” said Asakawa. “This is a rare opportunity to witness how live dance performance and virtual reality can come together.”
Another piece commissioned by Esplanade is Lapse, by Indonesian visual and performance artist Melati Suryodarmo. Featuring dancers from Indonesia and Taiwan and with sound design and live music by Yuen Chee Wai from Singaporean music collective The Observatory, Lapse is a poignant exploration of ethical decline, systemic breakdowns and societal disillusionment, tempered by a collective commitment towards change. Those in the know may be familiar with Suryodarmo’s solo durational performances in gallery spaces; Lapse presents a unique opportunity to see her work translated by dancers on stage.
“Suryodarmo is one of Indonesia’s most prolific visual and performance artists. With Lapse, we’re eager to see how she translates her skill in image-making, and her sensitivity to the body and environment, to an ensemble production,” said Asakawa.
In addition to this showcase, audiences can check out Fracture, Suryodarmo’s gallery exhibition at Jendela, a space at Esplanade dedicated to the visual arts. It examines how enduring human behaviours resonate with present-day lived realities.
A YEAR-LONG TRIBUTE TO DANCE
After 17 years, Esplanade’s beloved da:ns festival has transformed into da:ns focus. The event unfolds over five weekends throughout the year, each focusing on a particular theme or genre.
“Esplanade’s da:ns festival began in 2005 when there was less awareness about dance. The local audience has matured and is ready for a deeper appreciation of dance, which is why we made the shift from an annual festival to a year-round series,” explained Asakawa.
The inaugural season of da:ns focus kicked off this April with EveryBody, which highlighted dance projects created with inclusivity and diversity in mind. This was followed by Body Language in May, which explored the interplay between dance and text.
“After CAN, we’ll have FL/OW – The FULL OUT Weekend in December, which is dedicated to street dance and culture, and will involve over 35 ticketed and free performances, workshops, battles and parties,” said Asakawa. “This will be followed by Ballet by the Bay in March 2024, featuring international ballet stars and new commissioned work from Singapore.”
Book your tickets to Esplanade’s da:ns focus – Connect Asia Now (CAN) today.