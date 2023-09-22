Mesmerising works by Asian artists take centre stage at da:ns focus – Connect Asia Now (CAN)

Dance has evolved into a multi-faceted medium that allows choreographers and dancers to express emotions, communicate or embody concepts, tell stories and explore the human body's capabilities. Engaging viewers by melding diverse influences and technologies, this powerful art form can leave a lasting impact that reverberates long after the curtain falls.

This October, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay invites audiences to experience and discover works by some of Asia’s most exciting dancemakers at da:ns focus – Connect Asia Now (CAN), which makes its debut from Oct 13 to 15.

ASIAN MOVERS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Dedicated to works by Asian dance artists, CAN will be an annual fixture on the da:ns focus calendar. Performances will take place across various venues, including Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, Esplanade Theatre Studio and Esplanade Annexe Studio.

“CAN is a gathering place for artists, practitioners and producers to connect and develop Asia’s contemporary dance scene,” said Izumi Asakawa, producer at Esplanade. “As an arts centre in Asia, it’s important for Esplanade to spotlight creatives from the region and provide resources for new artistic creations.”