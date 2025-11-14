Monet, Renoir, Degas and more: National Gallery Singapore hosts Southeast Asia’s largest Impressionist showcase

The light in Claude Monet’s Poppy Field in a Hollow near Giverny is almost tender – delicate strokes of red and green that emerge and softly blend into surrounding forms. This fleeting quality embodies a defining aspect of Impressionism.

Into the Modern: Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA Boston), now on at National Gallery Singapore until Mar 1, 2026, explores how the Impressionists experienced life as it unfolded – and why their vision of modernity still resonates.

Jointly developed by National Gallery Singapore and MFA Boston, the exhibition brings together more than 100 original works by 25 of the movement’s artists, including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cezanne, Edgar Degas, Edouard Manet, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Camille Pissarro and Berthe Morisot. It is the largest exhibition of Impressionist art ever staged in Southeast Asia.