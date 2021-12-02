More than a fine spread: Enjoy precious festive moments over a bona fide feast
Eat, drink and be merry with premium produce, fine cuts and delectable snacks from FairPrice Finest.
There’s something magical about the year-end period – streets and malls are decked in Christmas cheer, and everyone seems more relaxed, joyful and eager to let their hair down. ‘Tis also the season to catch up with loved ones, and central to these gatherings would often be a festive feast, replete with delicious classics, fine wine and indulgent treats.
Over at FairPrice Finest with its range of premium and imported offerings, a raft of festive specials awaits. The carefully curated selection spans a complete meal experience – taking you from a wide range of appetising starters all the way to luscious desserts. From plump turkeys and savoury deli cuts to sides of silky mash and sweet treats of frozen delights, this is a one-stop destination for your year-end celebratory feast.
Close to 30 FairPrice Finest outlets across Singapore offer fuss-free, ready-to-serve options that can help elevate your house party to the next level. Less time spent in the kitchen means more time to create moments that truly matter.
A PRECIOUS CHRISTMAS TO SHARE
After an eventful year, one can be grateful for many things – including the chance to kick back and partake in a joyous feast with those you hold near and dear.
FairPrice Finest honours this tradition with sumptuous platters, suitable for households looking to bring that festive vibe into their dining rooms. At S$148, the Swiss Butchery* Set A rings in the Christmas feels with a succulent roasted whole turkey (4kg to 4.5kg before roasting), complete with pork chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce. The premium butcher’s signature in-house honey baked ham and spicy Italian pork sausages complete the tantalising meal that’s good for a party of four to five.
For smaller gatherings or households that aren’t big on putting their carving skills to the test, the Butcher’s Board Christmas Ham and Sausage Platter – priced at S$29.90 – is perfect for three to four persons with its delectable classic cuts. To achieve a pairing made in food heaven, serve the board with some Shinsen Italian Truffle Butter that doubles as a savoury sauce.
While travelling is on the cards for many folks, why not inject an international flair to meals now in Singapore with these offerings? Indulge in the Culina Sausage** Feast 2 that comes with a gourmet sauce for that German kick; or some Pasar New Zealand King Salmon Fillet to reminisce the country’s pristine waters. Is Mum missing her trip to France? Order some Escal escargot simmered in garlic butter for that French experience.
RAISE YOUR GLASS
There’s nothing quite like good conversation and fine wine to get the party going. FairPrice Finest has got you covered with choice bottles for your dinner table, or to bring along to a lively house party.
When it comes to toasts, nothing beats the joie de vivre champagne brings. With a delicate nose of fruits like peaches and the smooth notes of honey, the Albert Lebrun Premier Cru champagne is the elegant flourish you need for that heartfelt year-end clink as glasses meet.
For red wine lovers, the Marques De Borba Reserva 2017 – a FairPrice Finest exclusive – is made in a winery steeped in tradition. Given a rating of 94 points by international wine critic Robert Parker, the full-bodied cabernet sauvignon is still made by manual treading in marble lagares or troughs.
Enjoy the brighter profile of whites with the Dickinson Estate Limited Release Chardonnay. Featuring fruits from the Blackwood Valley Wine Region in Western Australia, the wine is a labour of love from the award-winning Dickinson Estate that has been rated five stars by Australian wine writer and critic James Halliday for four consecutive years.
SWEET TIDINGS WE BRING
Friends are our chosen family and add much depth and colour to the tapestry of life. No matter where you’re convening with your tribe, a thoughtful gift of confection is a sure-fire way to sweeten those moments.
No one can say no to a frozen treat in tropical Singapore, and the Udders Christmas bundles are the stuff ice cream dreams are made of. They are available for pre-orders five days in advance from now to Dec 16 at customer service counters. These exclusive sets include the delectable Udders Christmas Pie, a cookie crumble creation decorated with Yuletide cheer, along with pints and individual cups of crowd-pleasing ice cream flavours such as Rum Rum Raisin, Cookies and Cream, Dark Chocolate, and Singapore Chendol. The set comes packed in an Udders cooler bag so you can be sure your dessert contribution will go the distance.
You can also make an impact with Dal Colle Chicco Tiramisu – this luxurious Italian dessert is an indulgent combination of soft pastry filled with coffee-flavoured cream, topped in a crispy chocolate coating.
A TIME TO GIVE
With gift giving being one of the languages of love, Christmas is often a time we show our appreciation to friends and colleagues during gift exchanges.
If you’re looking for a present for that sweet-toothed colleague, the Valrhona Fine Chocolate Gift Box going for S$40 makes for a decadent treat. The premium confection is renowned for its taste, and this year’s limited edition includes flavours such as Grand Cru Macae and Passionfruit Ganache.
Hook Coffee's Christmas Advent Calendar, priced at S$50, is a meaningful gift. Offering 24 different sachets of drip coffees, the calendar features commissioned designs by students with disabilities, and part of the sales proceeds will be donated to charity. Embody the season’s gifting spirit by choosing one that keeps on giving.
Kickstart the holiday season with Christmas feasts and thoughtful gifts from FairPrice Finest while stocks last.
*Swiss Butchery is available at the following FairPrice Finest outlets: 111 Somerset, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Jewel, Paya Lebar Quarter, Le Quest, Wisteria Mall, Yew Tee MRT Station.
**Culina is available at the following FairPrice Finest outlets: Artra, Bukit Timah Plaza, Bedok Mall, Clementi Mall, Junction 8, Marine Parade, myVillage, Scotts Square, The Seletar Mall, Thomson Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Valley Point, Waterway Point and Zhongshan Park.