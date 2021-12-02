More than a fine spread: Enjoy precious festive moments over a bona fide feast

There’s something magical about the year-end period – streets and malls are decked in Christmas cheer, and everyone seems more relaxed, joyful and eager to let their hair down. ‘Tis also the season to catch up with loved ones, and central to these gatherings would often be a festive feast, replete with delicious classics, fine wine and indulgent treats.

Over at FairPrice Finest with its range of premium and imported offerings, a raft of festive specials awaits. The carefully curated selection spans a complete meal experience – taking you from a wide range of appetising starters all the way to luscious desserts. From plump turkeys and savoury deli cuts to sides of silky mash and sweet treats of frozen delights, this is a one-stop destination for your year-end celebratory feast.

Close to 30 FairPrice Finest outlets across Singapore offer fuss-free, ready-to-serve options that can help elevate your house party to the next level. Less time spent in the kitchen means more time to create moments that truly matter.

A PRECIOUS CHRISTMAS TO SHARE