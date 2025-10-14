Muji pares back skincare with a rice bran boost and gentle essentials

Muji’s latest Booster series, comprising an essence lotion and a serum, puts rice bran at the centre – using the grain’s nutrient-rich outer layer as both inspiration and key ingredient.

The range is made with 100 per cent naturally derived components*, developed through research into both formulation and sourcing. Its fermented rice bran extract – produced from grains grown in Japan’s Yamagata prefecture – contains seven vitamins and eight minerals, drawn from spring water sourced from a cave in Kamaishi, Iwate. Filtered through bedrock over decades, the water is soft, low in impurities and slightly alkaline – close to the pH of tears – allowing it to be easily absorbed by the skin.

Rather than discard the husk, Muji ferments it to extract its moisturising properties. The result, it says, is a gentle but effective formula suitable for all skin types, tested to be free of alcohol, synthetic fragrance, colorants, mineral oil, parabens and phenoxyethanols.