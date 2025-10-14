brand studio Advertorial
Muji pares back skincare with a rice bran boost and gentle essentials
The new Booster series draws on fermented rice bran to prep and hydrate the skin while the Sensitive Skin range offers a minimalist routine rooted in soothing plant extracts.
There’s symbolism in Muji choosing rice bran as the core ingredient in its new skincare line. The thin outer layer of the grain offers a natural shield, much like the skin does for the body. Under its cover, the grain becomes plump and radiant – qualities also sought after in healthy skin.
The range draws from Muji’s minimalist philosophy and nature’s own restraint. Where skincare trends call for multiple steps and potent ingredients, Muji opts for balance over excess. Grounded in plant ingredients and pared-back processes, the brand offers a gentle reset for skin.
A BRAN NEW BOOST
Muji’s latest Booster series, comprising an essence lotion and a serum, puts rice bran at the centre – using the grain’s nutrient-rich outer layer as both inspiration and key ingredient.
The range is made with 100 per cent naturally derived components*, developed through research into both formulation and sourcing. Its fermented rice bran extract – produced from grains grown in Japan’s Yamagata prefecture – contains seven vitamins and eight minerals, drawn from spring water sourced from a cave in Kamaishi, Iwate. Filtered through bedrock over decades, the water is soft, low in impurities and slightly alkaline – close to the pH of tears – allowing it to be easily absorbed by the skin.
Rather than discard the husk, Muji ferments it to extract its moisturising properties. The result, it says, is a gentle but effective formula suitable for all skin types, tested to be free of alcohol, synthetic fragrance, colorants, mineral oil, parabens and phenoxyethanols.
The boosters act as a care step before toning water, helping to soften skin and enhance absorption. Booster Essence Lotion (S$5.90 for 50ml; S$16.90 for 300ml) is a lightweight, quick-absorbing liquid made with rice bran extract and ceramides. Booster Serum (S$20.90) contains more than 65 per cent of the extract and is aimed at those seeking extra hydration and a plumping effect.
For those looking to elevate their routine, Muji’s Pre Lotion (S$15.90)is designed to be used after cleansing. Enriched with lactic acid, it gently exfoliates, clears residue and smooths the skin – creating a clean, receptive surface before applying boosters and toning water. The formula remains in line with Muji’s broader approach – affordable, minimal and made with naturally sourced ingredients.
GENTLE BUT POWERFUL
The Sensitive Skin range continues the brand’s focus on simple, plant-based care.
Formulated without alcohol, parabens and synthetic fragrance, the hypoallergenic range includes ingredients that help soothe irritation and restore moisture. These include ceramides to support the skin barrier, three plant extracts to calm flare-ups and five types of amino acids commonly lacking in more delicate skin.
The line is structured around a simple routine. The All-in-One Gel (S$15.90) offers a quick option for hydration and protection, while the Toning Water (from S$4.90), Moisturising Milk (from S$4.90) and Moisturising Cream (S$16.90) are suited for times when skin needs more thorough care.
Products are offered in three moisture levels – light, regular and deep – to better match different skin types and conditions. This gentle approach supports the skin’s natural defences without disrupting its balance.
“At Muji, we believe that skincare should be uncomplicated, effective and gentle enough for everyday life, especially in Singapore where heat, humidity, air-conditioning and daily stress can take a toll on our skin,” said Ms Jasmine Sng, assistant director of store development and communications at Muji Singapore. “These new products are designed to meet different skin needs and come in a variety of travel-friendly sizes, making caring for the skin effortless, whether at home or on the go.”
*Contains ingredients that are the result of chemically reacting natural ingredients