This new coalition loyalty programme wants to make shopping more rewarding for you

Have you ever taken stock of how many loyalty programmes you’ve signed up for? For instance, you might have a couple with your favourite bubble tea brands, one with your regular supermarket, perhaps a miles-earning membership with an airline, and a few more with the restaurants and fashion labels you love.

Juggling so many loyalty programmes with different points-earning systems can make it difficult to maximise your spend. Often, you may not even chalk up enough points to redeem anything before your points expire.

What might be more useful is an app that unites your favourite brands to help you consolidate your spend and accumulate points faster to earn rewards.

Offering this convenience is yuu Rewards Club, a new coalition loyalty programme that gives shoppers an effortless way to earn points and redeem rewards at over 1,000 places in Singapore. Here are four stand-out features of the platform that help make life easier for you.

1. IT’S DESIGNED TO SYNC WITH YOUR LIFESTYLE

What makes yuu Rewards Club unique is how it brings together Singapore’s favourite household brands under one roof to reward customers for their everyday purchases.

With the vision to create a flexible ecosystem that lets people earn and redeem points from anywhere, the team behind yuu has carefully selected brand partners to align with shoppers’ day-to-day spending habits at a range of places such as supermarkets, convenience stores, food courts, personal care stores and even a telco.