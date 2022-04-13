New looks, great offers and sustainable shopping just in time for summer

On the same floor, you’ll be able to pick out green finds in the men’s accessories, sneakers and luggage areas. Popular brands like JanSport, Longchamp, Samsonite and Dr Martens take their stand for the planet through clever fabrication and manufacturing processes that reduce carbon footprint.

The children’s department on Level Four is home to brands like Pigeon and Kids21, which feature ecologically sound products and packaging.

The household department at Basement One has some eye-catching finds as well. There are beautiful Thai-sourced acacia wood chopping boards from Ironwood as well as water bottles of all colours and sizes from eCoffee Cup, Aladdin and Built. Look out, too, for sustainable design label ChopValue. Its Canadian-made products include designer wall decor and lighting as well as bigger furniture pieces such as side tables and ergonomic height-adjustable desks. The brand is Singaporean-led and makes all its items from recycled chopsticks.

Takashimaya Department Store’s Basement Two is famous for its culinary options, and among the Food Hall, Food Village and Gourmet Dining areas, you’ll find strong green initiatives. Nature’s Aid and Bio360 are some of the brands using recyclable packaging at Holland and Barrett, while eateries like NamNam encourage those ordering takeaway to bring their own bags.

FOR THE LOVE OF OUR PLANET

Takashimaya Department Store has been advocating for sustainability since 2018 through its annual Love the Earth Initiative and is stepping up its efforts to be kinder and gentler to the environment. During Earth Hour on Mar 26, it switched off its facade lights to support the lights-off initiative by World Wide Fund for Nature.

This effort will last through the whole campaign period and is aligned with Singapore’s National Environmental Agency’s push to “Say Yes to Waste Less” by cutting down on one of the biggest contributors of waste – single-use plastic bags. Visitors can do double the good when they purchase the limited edition Takashimaya reusable bags from Apr 8 to May 25. These bags are available in two designs featuring the store’s mascot, Rose Chan, in the Love the Earth theme.

A NEWER, SMOOTHER SHOPPING EXPERIENCE