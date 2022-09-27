No place like home: 4 reasons to now make your own perfect Starbucks cuppa

With prices rising across the economy, many of the things we enjoy seem to be making a bigger dent in our budgets. Cafe-hopping to sip on a flat white or a cold brew may now be something to think twice about.

But inflation doesn’t mean you have to give up one of life’s little pleasures. With the Starbucks At Home range, you can replicate the cafe experience at home at a price that’s just a little friendlier to your wallet. Have fun whipping up crafted coffee beverages like caramel macchiatos and cappuccinos, complete with thick foam caps. Whichever brew you choose, you’ll enjoy the same quality of coffee as you get at Starbucks cafes, in the comfort of your own space.

Here are four reasons why the Starbucks At Home range lets you brew the coffee you love easily and affordably.

1. It gives you variety and a wide choice of blends.