Nutrition tips that will sustain you in 2023

It is common for many to incorporate wellness-related goals into their annual list of resolutions. If you have picked up any undesirable lifestyle habits during the past couple of years, especially on the diet front, this could be a good opportunity to turn the page and reframe your approach to nutrition.

Indeed, according to the results of Herbalife Nutrition’s recently released Asia Pacific Personal Habits Survey, seven out of 10 consumers in Asia Pacific adopted unhealthy dietary or nutrition habits over the course of the pandemic, including incessant snacking. The most prevalent negative effects of these habits include excess weight gain, poorer stamina or fitness levels and a weaker immune system.

Some may believe that eating better means having to utterly transform their diet or follow restrictive and tedious nutrition regimes. But according to Ms Susan Bowerman, senior director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training at Herbalife Nutrition, it does not have to be that hard. Here, she shares how consumers can make small and simple tweaks to improve their eating or nutrition habits in the year ahead.

PRIORITISE GREENS AND PROTEINS