One app, total control: LG ThinQ delivers the smart home experience that’s right for you

LG ThinQ unifies over 150 services – including Google Assistant – and streamlines the user experience by minimising clicks and swipes. Those who juggle several control apps on their phone will appreciate this frictionless user experience.

There’s no need to fumble between apps or troubleshoot your way through a hierarchy of settings just to make one adjustment. More importantly, you can now group appliances by routine, such as turning on both air purifier and air conditioner when you want to be on Fresh Air Mode, or ensuring all appliances are switched off with a single click in Vacation Mode. Plus, there are settings grouped by the rooms the smart appliances are in, which is particularly useful in larger homes.

Tech support’s also a more straightforward affair when there’s just one app to consult. Is the helper a little lost with the washer settings for those baby clothes while you’re at the office? Have her consult the ThinQ app for it to recommend and set the ideal settings. Is Grandma finding the tiny buttons on the TV remote a pain to use? Click into the digital version on the phone to easily tweak volume, power and more.

With a centralised app, a smart home truly fulfils its promise of convenience.

SMART ENOUGH TO GET YOU