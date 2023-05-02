Open up infinite possibilities, with a bespoke approach to wine and chilled food storage

Those who know their Beluga from their Sevruga and their champagne from their sparkling wine – and have firm opinions on which they prefer – will also know that the right home appliances work wonders to elevate one’s lifestyle.

A humming, vibrating wine cellar can be acutely distracting, and so can a dull, sludge-grey fridge that looms unattractively in the kitchen.

Now, Samsung’s very first premium Bespoke Infinite Line of digital home appliances aims to complement your lifestyle with beautiful design, human-centric functions and premium materials.

Comprising a wine cellar, fridge and freezer, the line – proudly made in Korea – is designed as modular components that can stand alone or be combined to match your needs. After all, your home should reflect your taste, style and personality, and this is where the Bespoke Infinite Line shines.

A CELLAR FOR CONNOISSEURS