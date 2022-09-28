The Panasonic PRIME+ Edition refrigerator shows us the art and science of the freeze

Frozen food tends to get a bad reputation, but it might be seeing a turn in the corner. During the recent fresh chicken shortage, both chefs and nutritionists have stepped up to debunk the flavour and nutritional loss associated with frozen fare as mostly a myth. What matters is the way ingredients are frozen, and when done right, some believe it may even lead to improved eating habits.

With the PRIME+ Edition refrigerator and its Prime Freeze system, Panasonic taps into state-of-the-art technology to offer specialised cooling modes, giving homeowners new options to store food in an optimal manner, keep produce fresh and reduce food waste. Key to this is the freeze.

As one of the most natural forms of preservation, freezing adds no influence on ingredients other than a change in temperature. The issue that most people have with this method is that it sometimes changes the texture and flavour of the food. This can happen when ice crystals – formed from the ingredient’s water content – rupture the ingredient’s cell walls and structure. However, when the freezing time is shortened, the crystals formed are much smaller, thus limiting their impact.

THE ART OF EATING BETTER