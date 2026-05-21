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Pandora’s Essence of Summer collection captures rain, sea and light
From fluid silhouettes to ocean-inspired charms, the new drop reimagines seasonal textures in stackable, easy-to-wear jewellery.
Picture a sudden downpour over Lake Como. The afternoon heat breaks, and for a while, everything is suspended in the gentle cadence of falling rain.
For Pandora’s creative directors Francesco Terzo and A Filippo Ficarelli, these shape the new Essence collection, the centrepiece of the wider Essence of Summer launch. The pieces evoke a sense of freedom, curiosity and wonder, channelling escapism through material and form.
Rounding out the collection are seasonal additions to two of the brand’s existing lines: Moments, built around its signature charms, and Timeless, known for its more refined, stackable designs.
WHERE RAIN MEETS METAL
Inspired by the beauty of summer rain, the Pandora Essence collection leans into organic contours and sculptural shapes, offering a softer, more fluid take on everyday jewellery.
Asymmetric stones set flush into the metal bring to mind delicate droplets of rain. The signet ring, with its smooth face scattered with stones, carries this textural motif most directly.
Beyond rain, the natural world is distilled into every piece. Pendants nod to pebbles along rocky coastlines while bangles, rings and heart-shaped hoop earrings echo the movement of wind and water. Crafted in two-tone gold-plated metal and sterling silver, these easy-to-wear pieces share the same soft, sculptural silhouettes.
A reflection of summer’s spontaneity and the idea of transformation, this collection encourages self-expression. Designed for stacking and layering, the pieces can be worn alone or combined, building a set that reflects different moments and moods.
BENEATH THE WAVES
This idea carries through to Pandora Moments, the brand’s long-running charm bracelet line, which turns to the sea this season with a wave of ocean-inspired charms.
Leading the cast is the manta ray sterling silver dangle, captured mid-glide, its shaded blue Murano glass and transparent enamel reflecting how light interacts with water. White bio-resin imitation mother-of-pearl and clear cubic zirconia complete the piece.
Joining it is the orca sterling silver dangle, sleeker and darker, finished in black enamel with cubic zirconia detailing. The crab gold-plated dangle introduces brighter tones, with imitation lapis lazuli, icy green crystal and clear cubic zirconia. Above the water, the gold-plated stud earrings catch the light with a sun-shaped motif, evoking the radiance of warm weather.
For fans of Pandora’s character collaborations, the launch also includes the Stitch summer charm in silver and enamel, depicting the Disney character on a beach day complete with sunglasses and a float. Meanwhile, the princess charm, shaped as a seashell and set with a 0.009ct diamond in silver and 14K gold plate, brings a touch of whimsy to special occasions.
Where Moments dives beneath the waves, Timeless turns to colour. This season, the line introduces elegant rings in a range of aquatic tones that can be worn alone or paired with Essence pieces for contrast.
SOMETHING TO GIVE, SOMETHING TO KEEP
Jewellery is often linked to significant milestones, and the Essence of Summer launch lends itself to different occasions. The princess charm suits a coming-of-age birthday or graduation, while the sun stud earrings make a thoughtful going-away gift. A pearl-detailed gold-plated chain bracelet is ideal for occasions such as a promotion or anniversary.
There is also the pleasure of building a personal collection – a charm picked up on a holiday or a piece chosen to mark a memory. Over time, these form a set that grows with the wearer.
Across Essence, Moments and Timeless, the collections draw on the textures of summer, moving from land to sea through classic pieces designed for repeat wear.
Soak in the season with Pandora’s Essence of Summer collection, available on the Pandora website and at stores islandwide.