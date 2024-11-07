Prioritising enamel care: The key to long-term oral health

As with all organs, teeth undergo changes with age. Research indicates that the risk of enamel erosion increases with advancing years, leading to cavities, heightened sensitivity, breakage, chipping and gum problems. While severe enamel erosion affects up to 4 per cent of younger adults, this figure more than doubles to 10 per cent among seniors.

According to Dr Bernard Siew from Smilefocus, proper care can slow enamel deterioration. Along with being mindful of your diet and managing stress, he recommends using a remineralising toothpaste containing biomimetic active compounds (ingredients that mimic natural biological processes) to help repair and strengthen enamel, particularly for those over 40.

WHY ENAMEL CARE MATTERS

Enamel, the outermost layer of teeth, is made up of 97 per cent hydroxyapatite (HAP), a calcium phosphate compound known for its armour-like hardness. Despite being the hardest substance in the human body, enamel isn’t invincible. Just as skin loses elasticity over time, our teeth enamel gradually wears thin.

“Even minor damage can weaken enamel, creating microscopic cracks invisible to the naked eye, resulting in sensitivity and discolouration,” said Dr Siew. “If these cracks worsen, they can cause decay or erosion of the underlying dentin – the layer that supports tooth structure – and even invade the dental pulp, the soft tissue inside a tooth.”

As the tooth gradually weakens, it becomes more vulnerable to fractures and breakage, he added. Dr Siew also pointed out that Asian adults may be particularly susceptible to enamel erosion, possibly due to dietary preferences for acidic, sugary and hard foods, such as soft drinks, chicken feet and chilli crab.

Even without frequent consumption of enamel-compromising foods, many unknowingly cause enamel wear and tear through unconscious habits. “Stress factors play a role in dental health too, from teeth grinding at night to jaw clenching during the day,” he said.

Since the enamel is not a living tissue, it cannot repair or regenerate on its own. Once lost, it’s gone permanently and any significant damage may require dental intervention, which can be costly and painful. “Conventional dentistry has limited solutions for reversing damaged enamel,” shared Dr Siew.

BRUSH BACK YOUR ENAMEL HEALTH