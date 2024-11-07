Prioritising enamel care: The key to long-term oral health
Dental experts explain how using a remineralising toothpaste with an innovative active ingredient can help mitigate enamel wear and protect teeth.
As with all organs, teeth undergo changes with age. Research indicates that the risk of enamel erosion increases with advancing years, leading to cavities, heightened sensitivity, breakage, chipping and gum problems. While severe enamel erosion affects up to 4 per cent of younger adults, this figure more than doubles to 10 per cent among seniors.
According to Dr Bernard Siew from Smilefocus, proper care can slow enamel deterioration. Along with being mindful of your diet and managing stress, he recommends using a remineralising toothpaste containing biomimetic active compounds (ingredients that mimic natural biological processes) to help repair and strengthen enamel, particularly for those over 40.
WHY ENAMEL CARE MATTERS
Enamel, the outermost layer of teeth, is made up of 97 per cent hydroxyapatite (HAP), a calcium phosphate compound known for its armour-like hardness. Despite being the hardest substance in the human body, enamel isn’t invincible. Just as skin loses elasticity over time, our teeth enamel gradually wears thin.
“Even minor damage can weaken enamel, creating microscopic cracks invisible to the naked eye, resulting in sensitivity and discolouration,” said Dr Siew. “If these cracks worsen, they can cause decay or erosion of the underlying dentin – the layer that supports tooth structure – and even invade the dental pulp, the soft tissue inside a tooth.”
As the tooth gradually weakens, it becomes more vulnerable to fractures and breakage, he added. Dr Siew also pointed out that Asian adults may be particularly susceptible to enamel erosion, possibly due to dietary preferences for acidic, sugary and hard foods, such as soft drinks, chicken feet and chilli crab.
Even without frequent consumption of enamel-compromising foods, many unknowingly cause enamel wear and tear through unconscious habits. “Stress factors play a role in dental health too, from teeth grinding at night to jaw clenching during the day,” he said.
Since the enamel is not a living tissue, it cannot repair or regenerate on its own. Once lost, it’s gone permanently and any significant damage may require dental intervention, which can be costly and painful. “Conventional dentistry has limited solutions for reversing damaged enamel,” shared Dr Siew.
BRUSH BACK YOUR ENAMEL HEALTH
Advancements in oral medicine and material science are helping mitigate enamel wear and tear. One such innovation is remineralising toothpaste, which could aid in restoring enamel strength.
Dr Yeh Zhao Xiao, a dental prosthetics specialist, recommends Bioniq Repair Toothpaste. Made in Germany, the toothpaste contains 20 per cent biomimetic enamel (BioHAP). “BioHAP particles replicate the structure of natural enamel,” he explained.
Dr Yeh highlights that Bioniq Repair Toothpaste aids remineralisation by sealing exposed dentin tubules – tiny channels that, when left unprotected, allow stimuli to reach the nerves and cause sensitivity. “Additionally, BioHAP forms a protective layer on the enamel during daily brushing, shielding teeth from damage caused by wear, bacteria and acid attacks,” he said.
Clinically proven to repair and remineralise damaged enamel within two weeks, the Bioniq Repair range offers two options. Both contain 20 per cent BioHAP, which helps to restore enamel. Bioniq Repair PLUS Gum Protection provides additional benefits – its formula includes hyaluronic acid and lactoferrin, two key ingredients that support gum health. Hyaluronic acid, commonly used in skincare for its hydrating properties, serves a similar function in oral care by keeping the mouth and gums moisturised. This helps reduce plaque and tartar buildup, two major contributors to gingivitis. Lactoferrin, a naturally occurring protein in saliva with antimicrobial properties, helps minimise harmful bacteria that could impact gum health.
When using a remineralising toothpaste, Dr Yeh advises against rinsing after brushing to achieve the best results. He said: “Simply brush, spit out the excess foam and allow the toothpaste to remain on the tooth surface a bit longer. This helps remineralise teeth and prevents rinsing off the protective BioHAP layer that has already formed.”
While using toothpaste enriched with BioHAP is important for maintaining tooth enamel, Dr Yeh also recommends proper tooth brushing techniques, flossing and regular dental checkups for optimal oral health.
Bioniq Repair Toothpaste and Bioniq Repair Toothpaste PLUS Gum Protection are available on the Dr Wolff Asia online store for S$14 and S$16, respectively.