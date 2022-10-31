Pursuing her culinary dreams with passion and grit 

Aeron Choo’s journey to the big leagues started at the very bottom – with her washing dishes. From those modest beginnings, she has persevered and blazed a trail to become the first female chef-owner of an upscale sushi restaurant in Singapore.

“In traditional Japanese culture, women are not allowed to be sushi chefs for many reasons, such as having a smaller physical build,” she said.

Thankfully, Choo refused to let these perceptions stop her.

CHOOSING THE CAREER PATH LESS TRAVELLED