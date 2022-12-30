Pushing the boundaries and understanding of sustainable architecture

Like many of us, award-winning architect Gordon Gn fondly recalled playing with Lego during his childhood. Unlike many of us, Mr Gn’s love affair with the little plastic bricks eventually led to him continuously pushing the envelope of building performance throughout his career.

“Lego was always my toy of choice,” said Mr Gn, office director of HKS Singapore, the design firm making waves for its innovative ways of defining the spaces that humans live and work in. “The act of making things as a child really intrigued me.”

Mr Gn has nurtured that creative spark into a glittering career. With an insightful understanding of how design serves purpose, he has led projects across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Americas. His designs for healthcare and commercial projects, in particular, have picked up prizes and plaudits. For instance, his team’s work for the Rabat Ibn Sina Hospital in Morocco won the Rethinking The Future Awards 2020 in the Institutional (Concept) category.

EYE-CATCHING DESIGN WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY