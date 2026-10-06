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From racetrack to wrist: Tudor brings its motorsport story to Singapore
Ahead of the Grand Prix, Tudor puts its VCARB partnership in the spotlight at Ion Orchard, with the team’s latest race car, the Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26 and its wider chronograph collection.
Timing is everything in Formula 1. Fractions of a second can separate victory from defeat, making precise timekeeping central to the sport.
For Tudor, the connection with racing is a longstanding one. The Swiss watchmaker's involvement in motorsport stretches back to the 1960s, when it supported the Tudor Watch racing team in Japan, with drivers sporting Tudor watches. Today, Tudor is an official timekeeper of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) F1 team.
As Singapore’s race weekend approaches, that partnership is also coming to Orchard Road. From now to Oct 11, Tudor joins VCARB and its partners at The Trackside, a pop-up at Ion Orchard where visitors can see the team’s latest car alongside the Tudor Black Bay Chrono collection.
A PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON RACING
Tudor’s partnership with VCARB is the latest chapter in a motorsport story that spans decades, and that connection is particularly apparent in the Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26.
Taking cues from VCARB’s 2026 challenger, the VCARB 03, the watch carries design details drawn from the car. Yellow accents on the dial and sub-counters echo those found on the engine cowling, creating a visual link between watch and car.
The influence extends to the materials used. The case and bezel are crafted from carbon fibre, a material widely used in motorsport for its combination of low weight and high strength.
The watch is powered by Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute and equipped with a robust column-wheel mechanism and vertical clutch. It also provides a 70-hour power reserve.
Only 2,026 pieces of the Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26 will be made, each individually numbered on the case back.
A CHRONOGRAPH WITH DEEP ROOTS
While the Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26 draws directly on Tudor’s current F1 partnership, the chronograph itself has much earlier roots in the brand’s history. Tudor introduced its first chronograph, the Oysterdate, in 1970, and the Black Bay Chrono continues that lineage.
The steel model features a 41mm case, a white opaline dial – also available in black – and contrasting circular sub-counters. Beneath the dial sits the same Manufacture Chronograph Calibre with its column wheel and vertical clutch.
The Black Bay Chrono comes with a five-link stainless steel bracelet or a three-link stainless steel “rivet-style” bracelet, inspired by the folding riveted bracelets made by Tudor in the 1950s and 1960s.
BRINGING THE TRACK CLOSER
At The Trackside, visitors can see how details from the VCARB 03 show car have been carried over to the Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26.
Other highlights include the Tudor racing simulator challenge, where visitors can try to set the quickest lap time, and the Hugo reaction time challenge, which tests their reflexes.
Visa cardholders can take part in its Spend & Get campaign and stamp rally activities, with merchandise from Visa, Tudor, Hugo and VCARB among the rewards. VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will also make an appearance for fans on Oct 7 at 6pm, while eligible participants can enter a draw for a photo opportunity with the pair.
From the VCARB 03 show car to the Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26 and Tudor’s wider chronograph collection, The Trackside offers a closer look at the watchmaker's relationship with motorsport – on the circuit and off it.
Visit The Trackside pop-up at Ion Orchard’s Level 1 Atrium from now to Oct 11. The Tudor Black Bay Chrono collection is available at the Tudor Boutique by The Hour Glass at Ion Orchard #03-06A or on The Hour Glass website.