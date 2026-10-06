From racetrack to wrist: Tudor brings its motorsport story to Singapore

Timing is everything in Formula 1. Fractions of a second can separate victory from defeat, making precise timekeeping central to the sport.

For Tudor, the connection with racing is a longstanding one. The Swiss watchmaker's involvement in motorsport stretches back to the 1960s, when it supported the Tudor Watch racing team in Japan, with drivers sporting Tudor watches. Today, Tudor is an official timekeeper of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) F1 team.



As Singapore’s race weekend approaches, that partnership is also coming to Orchard Road. From now to Oct 11, Tudor joins VCARB and its partners at The Trackside, a pop-up at Ion Orchard where visitors can see the team’s latest car alongside the Tudor Black Bay Chrono collection.